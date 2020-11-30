Petroshale Announces Grant of Share Awards

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH) (OTCQX: PSHIF) announces that pursuant to its Bonus Award Incentive Plan ("Plan"), an aggregate of 240,000 restricted awards ("Restricted Awards") and 960,000 performance awards ("Performance Awards") were granted to Scott Pittman, the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The awards vest equally and annually commencing on July 31, 2021 and expire on December 15, 2023. The awards may be settled by PetroShale, in its sole discretion, in cash and/or shares, in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

About PetroShale

PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of high-quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PetroShale Inc.

For further information: PetroShale Inc., Jacob Roorda, President and CEO, Phone: 303.297.1407, Email: [email protected], www.petroshaleinc.com or Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Phone: 403.231.4372, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.petroshaleinc.com

