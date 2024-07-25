PETRONAS Canada partners with Wood's Homes to support mental health

$450,000 gift helps fund vital mental health infrastructure for young people

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Only one in five children who need mental-health services actually receives treatment. That, plus the fact that mental health disorders in young people are the second-highest hospital-care expenditure in Canada, adds up to the need for alternatives that work.

Wood’s Homes CEO Bjorn Johanssen with Shannon Young, Vice President, Legal, Sustainability and External Affairs with PETRONAS Canada, standing outside of “Cottage E” – one of five new buildings that PETRONAS Canada’s gift is supporting. (CNW Group/Wood's Homes)

That's where Wood's Homes' programs and services come in. A live-in, therapeutic bed on a Wood's Homes campus costs a third of what a bed in a hospital costs. And, the programs and services provided are unique to children, young people and their families who are dealing with mental health challenges, recovery, and family trauma.

PETRONAS Canada is contributing $450,000 to support the Wood's Homes Through it ALL campaign. The organization is building state-of-the-art, therapeutically designed facilities to replace outdated infrastructure, and adding a new building to increase its capacity.

Bjorn Johanssen, CEO of Wood's Homes, says PETRONAS Canada's gift breathes life into a project that is going to transform the therapeutic environment at Wood's. "This gift from PETRONAS Canada means we'll be able to bring our facilities up to 21st century levels of support, safety, and efficiency so children and young people can grow, heal, and thrive in their communities."

"An essential part of a strong community is access to mental-health resources," says Shannon Young, Vice President, Legal, Sustainability and External Affairs, PETRONAS Canada. "PETRONAS Canada is proud to partner with Wood's Homes as the organization works to increase access to specialized spaces and improve the quality of its clients' lives."

One new building will be completed at Wood's Homes' Parkdale campus this fall, adding 10 new beds to its programs. Then, a multi-year project will replace four buildings on the Bowness campus with facilities better-suited to the therapeutic campus-based care provided at Wood's Homes. In addition to increasing its capacity by 28 per cent, this project will also result in more culturally conscious spaces for Indigenous gatherings, knowledge-sharing, and ceremonies.

"We applaud the work Wood's Homes is doing, and its long-term approach to supporting mental health needs in the community," says Shannon.

