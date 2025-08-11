The microchip awareness day is part of a nationwide campaign to reduce the number of lost pets in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lost pets are a big problem in the United States. It's estimated that approximately 10 million get lost each year, with 1 in 3 pets expected to go missing during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, many of these pets never find their way home.

That's why PetPlace is supporting the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and American Veterinary Medical Association's (AVMA) Check the Chip Day, a national awareness event that encourages pet parents to microchip their pets and register their microchips.

A veterinarian scans a dog for a microchip.

"A lost microchipped pet is much more likely to be reunited with their owners than a pet who isn't microchipped," says Dr. Rhiannon Koehler, a PetPlace veterinary expert who works as a medical provider in animal shelters. "Lost dogs are over twice as likely to be returned to their owners if they're microchipped. Over a third of lost microchipped cats are returned to their owners, compared with under 2 percent of lost cats who are not microchipped."

The Importance of Microchip Registration

Microchips only work if they are properly registered. That's why PetPlace launched its Paws for Safety Awareness campaign earlier this summer.

"We refer to pets who are microchipped but not registered as digital strays," says Sam Watson, president of PetPlace. "While they might have a physical microchip, that chip is useless if it's not registered with a pet owner's contact information. Registering your dog or cat's chip is the first step in protecting them if they go missing."

Essential Microchip Tips for Keeping Pets Safe

Dr. Koehler recommends the following microchip tips:

Get your microchip from a licensed veterinarian or reputable microchip service provider. These providers ensure proper chip placement and a sterile environment for the procedure. If cost is a concern, contact nonprofit clinics, animal shelters, and animal control organizations to see if they offer discounted or free microchipping services.





These providers ensure proper chip placement and a sterile environment for the procedure. If cost is a concern, contact nonprofit clinics, animal shelters, and animal control organizations to see if they offer discounted or free microchipping services. Ensure the chip is ISO-compliant and can be read by universal scanners. Your microchip provider should be able to tell you if this is the case.





Your microchip provider should be able to tell you if this is the case. Keep a record of your microchip number in a safe place so that it is easily accessible . Write down the number and store it with other important documents and save a copy digitally on your phone or computer.





. Write down the number and store it with other important documents and save a copy digitally on your phone or computer. Register your chip with a reliable registry partner. A microchip registry links your information to your pet's chip. Reputable registries make it easy to enter and update your pet's microchip, ensure secure data storage, and offer around-the-clock lost pet services.





A microchip registry links your information to your pet's chip. Reputable registries make it easy to enter and update your pet's microchip, ensure secure data storage, and offer around-the-clock lost pet services. Include multiple contacts in your microchip information in case you are unreachable. Including the contact number of another family member or friend can be helpful if your pet goes missing and you lose cell phone service or your battery dies.





Including the contact number of another family member or friend can be helpful if your pet goes missing and you lose cell phone service or your battery dies. Regularly update your microchip information. This is especially important if you get a new phone number or move. Consider setting an annual reminder to check your chip information.





This is especially important if you get a new phone number or move. Consider setting an annual reminder to check your chip information. Ask your veterinarian to scan your pet's microchip at annual appointments so you know it's working properly. Although it's rare, microchips can move or stop working. Your veterinarian can confirm that your pet's microchip is working properly.





Although it's rare, microchips can move or stop working. Your veterinarian can confirm that your pet's microchip is working properly. Consider adding an additional ID tag to your pet's collar as a backup. Physical ID tags provide an extra layer of security if your pet's microchip does stop working.





Physical ID tags provide an extra layer of security if your pet's microchip does stop working. If your pet gets lost, report it immediately. Notify your microchip registry and local shelters.

Pet parents can register their microchips at PetPlace and join 24PetWatch, North America's largest microchip registry that has successfully reunited over 760,000 lost pets with their families.

"Losing a pet is one of the most scary and stressful things a pet parent can go through, but the relief that comes with reunification is real and palpable," says Watson. "Microchipping your pet and registering that microchip provides peace of mind and ensures that you have all safeguards in place should the unthinkable happen."

About PetPlace

PetPlace® is a network of innovative products and services designed to support pet well-being, the pet parenting journey, and animal welfare organizations. PetPlace is committed to creating a world where pet care is easy for all, and every pet thrives in a loving home. PetPlace is owned by Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (IPH), an organization that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada. PetPlace.com

