The pet hospitality pioneer aims to enhance accessibility and safety in retail and public spaces across Canada.

PetParker Canada Plans Expansion After Successful Inaugural Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - PetParker Canada, a leader in pet safety and hospitality, is set to expand its footprint nationwide in 2025 following an exceptional first year of operation. With an estimated 38% of Canadian households including at least one dog, the company aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for pet owners by increasing its presence in retail, hospitality, and public venues across Canada.

Revolutionizing Pet-Friendly Shopping Experience

In its first year of service in Canada, which included testing at nearly two dozen Metro Vancouver locations spanning grocery stores, shopping centres, a community centre, and other facilities, PetParker has significantly enhanced the experiences of thousands of pet owners. The service provides a safe and convenient solution that improves accessibility for consumers while reducing the risk of animal-related conflicts and accidents. A survey conducted in late 2024 revealed that 95% of PetParker users reported greater flexibility in combining activities with their daily walks. PetParker's app-operated and monitored pet safety stations allow pet owners to shop and run errands with peace of mind, knowing their companions are secure and comfortable.

Boosting Community and Business Benefits

The survey results also highlighted several key advantages for businesses that offer the free PetParker amenity:

Enhanced reputation : 93% of pet owners view these locations as more community-oriented; 94% consider them pet-friendly.

: 93% of pet owners view these locations as more community-oriented; 94% consider them pet-friendly. Loyalty boost : 89% of pet owners include these venues in planned visits; 93% incorporate them in spontaneous stops.

: 89% of pet owners include these venues in planned visits; 93% incorporate them in spontaneous stops. Transformed experiences: Numerous users have shared personal stories illustrating how PetParker has enhanced their experiences, influenced their shopping preferences, and increased visit frequency. These testimonials are available on the company's website.

Granville Island Renewal

A notable achievement for PetParker was its successful eight-month pilot program at Granville Island, a Vancouver landmark. The pilot program reduced pet-related safety concerns and improved visitor accessibility. The service's renewal for 2025 underscores its role in enhancing safety and accessibility for locals and visitors shopping at the iconic Public Market and Net Loft Shops.

Tom Lancaster, General Manager of Granville Island, owned by the Federal Government and managed by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), stated, "PetParker has been a welcome addition to Granville Island. It has created a more inclusive and inviting experience for pet owners, some of whom are international visitors travelling with their pets. It's a wonderful amenity that aligns with our commitment to fostering a vibrant, safe, and accessible shopping and dining destination."

Expert Insights on Retail Innovation

Andrew Sharpe, Chief Executive Storyteller at Brandspank, a boutique retail consultancy firm, commended PetParker's concept as innovative for community-focused retail brands and operators.

"PetParker unlocks a new emotional dimension for customer loyalty in retail, especially with the rise of pet ownership and the evolving roles of pets in Canadian households. Consumers want to engage with businesses that value their companions and prioritize safety and inclusivity," said Sharpe. "Pet owners form a tightly connected market segment that shares information. Shopping destinations accommodating these needs will likely benefit from positive word of mouth, increased loyalty, longer dwell times, and higher spending."

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Adi Kabazo, CEO of PetParker Canada, emphasized the company's commitment to the Canadian market.

"We have made significant investments to adapt this proven solution to meet Canadian standards and deliver exemplary service to our stakeholders. Our goal is to transform how pet guardians are accommodated in public spaces and to help businesses and venues embrace the understanding that for many shoppers and guests, pets are family. As we enter our second year, we are exploring partnerships and investments to unlock growth opportunities across Canada and support the global expansion of the PetParker network to the U.S. and other parts of the world," said Kabazo.

With a proven track record and a clear vision for the future, PetParker Canada is set to redefine daily experiences for pet guardians while driving local commerce, enhancing urban mobility and improving public safety. This growth will deliver significant value to its partners, particularly grocery and drugstore retailers, shopping centre operators and municipalities nationwide.

About PetParker Canada

PetParker Canada provides and operates a network of innovative, secure, and app-accessible pet hospitality stations for retail, hospitality, and public spaces where pet owners visit, shop, and dine. By promoting a safe and trusted alternative to unsupervised pets on sidewalks, at building entrances, and inside vehicles, PetParker is leading the way in creating pet-friendly communities that are welcoming and safe for all.

Businesses, commercial real estate operators, and public venues interested in enhancing animal-related safety and guest experiences are encouraged to contact PetParker about partnership opportunities.

SOURCE PetParker Solutions Inc.

For more information, visit PetParker's website or contact [email protected]