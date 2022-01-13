Peterson Capital Announces "Under 40" Leadership Team

"I'm thrilled to have these talented professionals step up and write the next chapter of our story." said Rick Peterson Tweet this

"I'm thrilled to have these talented professionals step up and write the next chapter of our story. Appointing our first female CEO supports our forward-thinking vision of bringing more women into the boardroom and top leadership positions in the financial community," said Rick Peterson, who founded Peterson Capital in 2003 after filling senior roles at Midland Walwyn Capital, Merrill Lynch Canada and Yorkton Securities.

Members of the new Peterson Capital executive team are:

Jennifer is a dynamic Vancouver-based capital markets professional with more than a decade of hands-on management experience with various award-winning management teams, leading and helping finance public and private companies in a wide variety of sectors. Based out of Edmonton, Greg is an outstanding young business manager with superb analytical and operating skills who is able to support an extremely fast-growing platform. Adam has enormous team-building and networking skills and a strong understanding of all aspects of private and public equity markets.

"These three have already been a huge part of our explosive growth and are stepping into these leadership roles knowing exactly how to fulfill the potential we all feel our platform offers," said Peterson, who will continue to support the platform as Chair and help build the European desk.

Peterson Capital's team of colleagues in offices across Canada has developed and nurtured strong relationships with more than 1,000 Investment Advisors, investment bankers and family offices. All of these capital markets professionals recognize us as their trusted source of introductions to the CEOs of Canada's strongest growth companies.

In 2021 Peterson Capital worked with 39 public and private and company clients in numerous sectors, including green energy, technology, life sciences, mining, oil & gas, and special situations. It conducted nearly 1,300 CEO meetings in a 1-1 format with its network of Investment Advisors, fund managers and family offices. The company opened an office in Paris, France, in November of 2021. With 2022 starting strong at the Company, Peterson Capital is poised to achieve another banner year of success.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Rick Peterson, [email protected], 1-780-868-6822