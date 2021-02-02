Peter Mansbridge to bring his unique Canadian lens to SiriusXM

The partnership includes early access to acclaimed podcast, The Bridge

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today a new collaborative relationship with iconic Canadian newscaster, Peter Mansbridge. As part of the new relationship, SiriusXM has added Peter Mansbridge's acclaimed show The Bridge to their recently launched collection of new, exclusive and popular podcast content. In addition, the show will air on Canada Talks , channel 167 at noon and 5:00 p.m. EST daily starting February 2. The Bridge reflects on the issues of the day, covering topics such as politics, public health, technology, and more.

"For five decades, Peter Mansbridge has been making outstanding contributions to the Canadian media landscape," said John Lewis, Senior Vice-President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "We are thrilled to have him lending his expertise to SiriusXM Canada as we work together to take Canadian content to the next level."

In addition to The Bridge , the relationship will include the creation of exclusive content by Mansbridge for SiriusXM Canada, to be made available on satellite radio and streaming services. Listeners can expect an inside look into the world of Canadian current events from one of the country's most cherished commentators. Visit www.siriusxm.ca/mansbridge/ to learn more, and stay up to date as more details are released.

"I'm delighted to bring The Bridge to SiriusXM Canada and look forward to working alongside such a terrific team," said Peter Mansbridge. "I cannot wait to share what we have in-store for our Canadian audience as we begin to roll out new content later this year."

SiriusXM recently entered the world of podcasts with a diverse collection of both original and fan-favourite material. The collection includes exclusive new content from Marvel Entertainment, SiriusXM originals, and a highly curated selection of essential podcasts from leading creators and providers such as NBC News, HBO, ESPN, TED and more. SiriusXM will also be host to Kevin Hart's Laugh out Loud Radio, which will roll out later this year and include Hart's first-ever, solo-hosted podcast.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can enjoy SiriusXM Podcasts via the mobile app or online at www.siriusxm.ca/podcasts .

