Peter Brereton of Tecsys Inc. Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Quebec for Technology

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has named Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS) President and CEO Peter Brereton an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Quebec Award winner in the Technology category. Entrepreneur Of The Year® recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Brereton was recognized for his achievements by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special black-tie gala on November 7, 2019.

"I'm deeply humbled to receive this distinction from EY," expresses Brereton. "Although it's my name on the award, it belongs equally to our incredible team here and around the world. As I reflect on where Tecsys began some 35 years ago in my brother's basement, to the global software provider it is today, I am so proud of the reputation we have been able to preserve throughout its continued growth and expansion."

Considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs globally, the program recognizes leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in business and transforming the world.

Brereton initially led the company's software development, product management, sales and marketing. In 1998, he was appointed CEO and was largely responsible for the company's Initial Public Offering.

Under Brereton's stewardship, Tecsys has grown into a global provider of supply chain execution technology recognized as a "Visionary" by Gartner Inc. in its Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, a position Tecsys has held since its first inclusion in 2010. Tecsys is the market leader in North America for supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 1,000 small, mid-size and large customers around the world trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries.

Now in its 33rd year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

For more information on Tecsys' supply chain solutions, visit: www.tecsys.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy.

The 2019 Québec independent judging panel consists of Martin Deschênes, President and Founder, École d'Entrepreneurship de Beauce; Jacques Foisy, President and Managing Partner, Novacap; Jean-Yves Germain, Co-CEO, Groupe Germain; Brigitte Jalbert, President and CEO, Les Emballages Carrousel; Claudine Labelle, Founder and President, Fillactive; Constance Raymond, Vice President, Outbox Technology; and Andrew Richardson, President, Targray.

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Québec regional sponsors are Captivate Networks and NEXT Canada

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Solutions and General info: info@tecsys.com; Investor Relations: investor@tecsys.com, (514) 866-5800 ext. 4120; Media Relations: adam.polka@tecsys.com; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649, https://www.tecsys.com

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com

