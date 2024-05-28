Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Improved Forest Management Project Launched

SASKATOON, SK, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) of Saskatchewan is excited to announce the execution of a series of land-use carbon projects launching in 2024 named sakahk papakititamo (Forest Breathes). Located in the River Delta region of Central and Northern Saskatchewan, these carbon projects include Improved Forest Management (IFM) techniques that have been peer-reviewed and have been listed under the internationally known VERRA Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program, the most widely used greenhouse gas (GHG) crediting program in the world.

PBCN has engaged Saskatchewan-based Climate Smart Services Inc. (CSS) and its affiliates through an agreement to provide ecosystem management expertise as the project developer. CSS has worked in partnership with PBCN since 2018 after the First Nation's Band Council's approval to evaluate the establishment of the IFM project. This partnership has since initiated several other projects that support regional economic development plans for the next several generations of PBCN members.

"This project and partnership demonstrates our indigenous ways of knowing are being understood and valued. We have ecosystem partners who can help us lead the way through Improved Forest Management and mâmawi (together) we will protect the forest that not only provides us with the essentials we need for survival, but gives us the hope of what preserving, protecting, and managing this resource will do for all," says PBCN Sandy Bay Councilor Nora Bear.

sakahk papakititamo covers three areas within several of Canada's First Nations treaty agreements with initial work being conducted specifically in the PBCN communities of Denare Beach (Amisk Lake), Sturgeon Landing, Sandy Bay and Pelican Narrows. The Project utilizes IFM practices that reduce net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by converting logged forests to protected forests. It includes forest health monitoring, and low levels of timber harvest for forest health maintenance or improved forest productivity if required. In addition to increased carbon sequestration, the co-benefits of the project activities include sustainable improvements in forest habitat and ecosystem resilience, support of culturally sensitive land management practices, and ongoing employment opportunities for local contractors and members of participating communities.

"This project provides a Saskatchewan supply of the resources the world needs while creating local net positive benefits. Saskatchewan will benefit from the host of environmental commodities created by the project to support the growth of our thriving mining, agriculture, and forestry sectors, while driving innovation in the blooming green economy." says CSS co-founder Aaron Kuchirka.

sakahk papakititamo (Forest Breathes) is an excellent example of projects underway supporting Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy; accelerating sustainable growth that includes and benefits all people in Saskatchewan. The environmental commodities developed by this project will be used by Saskatchewan Industry to drive local growth and sustainable investment in our resource and energy sectors, providing a local supply and beneficial alternative to current carbon management policy.

The Andersons Inc., a multi-national, diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, nutrient and industrial sectors has come on as a project investor. They have partnered with CSS to market the carbon offsets and environmental attributes generated across the natural assets under contracts within the project's development plan.

"We are a company based on a deep commitment to service. sakahk papakititamo allows us to collaborate with PBCN, and not just be an investor," says The Andersons Chief Operating Officer Bill Krueger. "It is an opportunity to build enduring relationships that will benefit both our valued customers and the world we all share."

"We know we are not alone in this challenge; our world is changing," says Pelican Narrows Councilor Thomas Linklater Jr. "we are doing what we can to build the resilience in our forests and in our communities to combat the impacts of developments within our territory. This project allows investment in the plan and the tools and resources needed to improve our environments, grow our communities, and encourage economic growth."

Website: https://pbcn-ifm.climatesmartservices.ca/

Verra Listing: https://registry.verra.org/app/projectDetail/VCS/5058

