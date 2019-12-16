PETA Recognizes Avon's Commitment to "Working for Regulatory Change"

Accreditation acknowledges Avon's work to end animal testing

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced today that it has added Avon Products Inc. to their list of companies "Working for Regulatory Change". In so doing, Avon joins a very short list of companies recognized for their demonstrated, ongoing commitment to promoting the development, validation and regulatory acceptance of non-animal methods.

Jonathan Myers, Avon's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We do not believe that animal testing is necessary to substantiate product safety and do not test products on animals anywhere in the world. We will continue to push for greater acceptance of alternatives. We're pleased and proud to receive this recognition from PETA. We appreciate PETA's willingness to engage in dialogue and we want to continue our relationship. PETA's recognition acknowledges our long-standing, active involvement in developing and promoting non-animal test methods but also reflects an understanding of Avon's deep commitment and willingness to drive change developed over months of discussions."

Kathy Guillermo, Senior Vice President at PETA said: "We welcome Avon to our Working for Regulatory Change list and have been impressed with the company's commitment to ending tests on animals and promoting the development and acceptance of non-animal methods. We are delighted to continue to partner with the company as it works with its suppliers on their animal testing policies for ingredients used in Avon's products,"

Respect for animal welfare is a cornerstone of Avon's product safety philosophy. For over three decades Avon has actively worked to develop non-animal approaches to safety testing and worked in partnership with other organizations such as the Institute for In Vitro Sciences and Humane Society International (HSI) to promote their acceptance by regulatory authorities around the world. Recently, Avon ended all regulatory-required animal testing, making it the first global beauty company* selling in China to stop all animal testing of ingredients and products across all its brands.**

Notes to editors

* * Based on Euromonitor International (April 2019) top 10 global beauty and personal care companies

** Associated published global animal welfare policies and animal testing certification as of November 2019

About Avon Products Inc.

For more than 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #stand4her

About PETA

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters. PETA focuses its attention on the four areas in which the largest numbers of animals suffer the most intensely for the longest periods of time: in laboratories, in the food industry, in the clothing trade, and in the entertainment industry. We also work on a variety of other issues, including the cruel killing of rodents, birds, and other animals who are often considered "pests" as well as cruelty to domesticated animals. PETA works through public education, cruelty investigations, research, animal rescue, legislation, special events, celebrity involvement, and protest campaigns. Learn more about PETA at https://www.peta.org/

