MARKHAM, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2024, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Danielle Barran 67,178,391 99.60 % 270,231 0.40 % Sarah Davis 65,897,775 97.70 % 1,550,847 2.30 % Clayton Harmon 62,966,221 93.35 % 4,482,401 6.65 % Patrick Hillegass 63,023,944 93.44 % 4,424,678 6.56 % Kevin Hofmann 65,199,556 96.67 % 2,249,066 3.33 % Richard Maltsbarger 66,203,315 98.15 % 1,245,307 1.85 % Lawrence Molloy 66,844,748 99.10 % 603,874 0.90 % Anthony Truesdale 67,279,173 99.75 % 169,449 0.25 % Erin Young 64,978,496 96.34 % 2,470,126 3.66 %

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

