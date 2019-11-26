Pet Product Leader Paw.com Launches In Canada With Dedicated Website

Customers will see that all prices and payments on ca.Paw.com are in Canadian Dollars, removing the hassle of currency conversion rates. Canadians will also be able to receive Paw.com products directly from warehouses in Canada, shortening order delivery time to two to four business days, and eliminating additional fees related to duties and tariffs.

Just in time for winter, Canadian canines will be able to enjoy the best selling PupRug™ Faux Fur Memory Foam Orthopedic Beds. The premium dog beds are crafted to provide pets with the ultimate place to rest while blending seamlessly into homes with a modern and luxurious design. The patent-pending PupRug™ Original, Runner, Cowhide, and Animal Print Faux Fur Memory Foam Dog Beds come in a variety of shapes and sizes, for all varieties of dog sizes and home decor styles. The washable faux fur covers are available in an array of colors and prints to fit in any space, and the PupProtector™ Waterproof Throw Blankets similarly come in luxe faux fur materials that enhance home decor and pair perfectly with the PupRug™ dog beds to create a pet-friendly, yet stylish home.

With cold months ahead and holiday travel on the rise, the PupProtector™ line of plush throws, car seat covers and travel blankets extends pet comfort from couches to car seats while avoiding the mess typically associated with pet travel. The PupProtector™ Car Seat and Cargo covers are durable and easily customizable to fit any car or SUV, protecting the car seat from nail scratching, hair, and dirt.

"We listened to our customers, and found there was a huge demand for Paw.com products north of the border," says David Gimes, founder and CEO of Paw.com, who hails from Toronto. "As a quickly growing company, we are immensely excited to be expanding on the ground in Canada."

This week, Paw.com is offering significant discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Customers can use code "BF" at ca.Paw.com for special pricing on all products.

As a life-long dog lover, Paw.com Founder and CEO David Gimes was frustrated with the lack of beautiful and functional dog products. He firmly believes there's no reason to choose between a happy pet and a beautiful home. Today Paw.com has sold over 500,000 products, and is a leading designer pet brand that creates innovative products that make pet parents and their furry family members truly feel at home together. David's inspiration is his French Bulldog Marlie, who also tests every Paw.com dog bed and product. If it passes muster from both David and the quite discerning Marlie, the Paw team is confident that customers will love it too. The company's headquarters are in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

