Peru's ATSA Signs Firm Agreement with De Havilland Canada for a Dash 8-400 Large Cargo Door Freighter Conversion

With this agreement, ATSA became the first South American operator of Dash 8-400 aircraft to join De Havilland Canada's Cargo Solutions Program

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that Aero Transporte S.A. ("ATSA") has signed a firm agreement for a Dash 8-400 freighter conversion with a large cargo door (Dash 8-400 F-LCD). With this agreement, ATSA has become the first South American operator of Dash 8-400 aircraft to join De Havilland Canada's Cargo Solutions Program and ATSA's Dash 8-400 F-LCD aircraft will be the first one operating on the continent. ATSA currently operates two Dash 8-400 aircraft from its base in Peru to support the mining sector.

ATSA Dash 8-400 Large Cargo Door Freighter Conversion (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada) ATSA has become the first South American operator of Dash 8-400 aircraft to join De Havilland Canada’s Cargo Solutions Program. (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

"As an experienced operator of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, we have first-hand knowledge of its outstanding performance capability to support our expanding cargo operations in Peru's mining sector. Our country's complex geography that includes arid coastal plains, the Andean mountains, and the rain forests of the Amazon basin, make the Dash 8-400 aircraft the ideal choice for this type of operation," said Carlos Cueva, President, ATSA.

"We are delighted to welcome ATSA to our cargo solutions program and we wish the airline all the best with its expanding operations to support more cargo transport," said Philippe Poutissou, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, De Havilland Canada. "De Havilland Canada will conduct ATSA's Dash 8-400 F-LCD conversion in Canada utilizing our Transport Canada-approved original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Service Bulletins – illustrating our growing capability to provide ongoing support to the global fleet of De Havilland Canada aircraft."

About De Havilland Canada's Dash 8-400 Cargo Solutions

Dash 8-400 Quick Change (Dash 8-400 QC)

The Dash 8-400 Quick Change solution is a revenue expansion model that offers flexibility to convert the Dash 8-400 aircraft between all-passenger and all-cargo configurations. Operators can combine two distinctive income streams into one, significantly expanding their revenue base. The short time required to switch from one configuration to the other allows operators to match market dynamics swiftly. By installing a new smoke detection system in the cabin to convert it into a Class E compartment, no attendants are required in the cabin for cargo flights.

Dash 8-400 Package Freighter (Dash 8-400 PF)

The Dash 8-400 Package Freighter allows bulk loading of various sizes of cargo, such as e-commerce packages. There are nine distinct loading zones with eight radial spider nets providing tie-down and restraint functions. The primary cargo access door is in the same position as the aft LHS baggage compartment door in all Dash 8-400 aircraft, and there are four additional access doors (two on each side of the aircraft in forward and aft positions) to facilitate quick loading and unloading of cargo. It is ideal for the transportation of e-commerce packages. An optional cargo loading system is also available for palletized cargo.

Dash 8-400 Freighter with Large Cargo Door (Dash 8-400 F-LCD)

The Dash 8-400 Package Freighter can be equipped with a large cargo door ("LCD") and a cargo loading system to provide a containerized cargo model that facilitates the transport of unit load device (ULD) containers or pallets. With the LCD measuring 107 in x 71.5 in (2.7 m x 1.8 m), the Dash 8-400 F-LCD is equipped to handle typical containers such as LD1, LD2, LD3 and LD4. For example, it can carry as many as eight LD3 containers. This would allow interline transfer of containers from other aircraft in an operator's network. It is ideal for hub-and-spoke network carriers as well as major logistics operators.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance and coastal surveillance. In February 2022, De Havilland Canada became the operating brand for the companies that previously operated as Longview Aviation, Viking Air Ltd, Pacific Sky Training and De Havilland Canada. https://dehavilland.com

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

For further information: Philippa King, De Havilland Canada, [email protected]