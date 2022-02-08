Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital to Deploy Novari Surgical Wait List Management System

KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement with Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital (PSFDH) to implement its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

The Novari ATC software is being implemented at Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital. The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The system will provide these surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services. This implementation helps to strengthen the collective surgical wait list management capabilities of the participating hospitals within the Southeast sub-region of Ontario.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts and will assist PSFDH in managing their COVID-19 surgical backlog.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live or being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across four Canadian provinces.

"PSFDH is committed to investing in technology that helps leverage improvements in patient safety, promotes efficiencies and enhances throughput. Our investment in Novari is a strategic move towards enhancing our ability to better manage our precious OR resources to improve access and timely care to our community. As we continue to tackle the surgical backlog caused by this terrible pandemic, we are excited to be adopting Novari's technology as a way to enhance our ability to deliver vital surgical services to our community." - Michael Cohen, President & CEO, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital

"The urgency to strengthen wait list management capabilities at PSFDH and hospitals across Canada has been highlighted by the cancellation of tens of thousands of surgical procedures due to the pandemic. These cancellations have worsened surgical backlogs and associated wait times that our technology is uniquely designed to help improve." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital

The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital (the "Hospital") is an exemplary accredited acute care health care organization located on two state-of-the-art sites. The hospital is situated in the heart of the Rideau Canal region and proudly provides health services to more than 66,000 people in the surrounding communities. The hospital delivers a broad range of primary and secondary services and programs such as emergency care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics, general and specialty surgical services, dialysis as well as laboratory and infection control services.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston, Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest and fastest growing Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

