Personal Peak Announces a New Virtual Race, The MTU™ Showdown

Innovative format allows road runners and trail runners to compete anywhere in the world on an equal footing

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 1st, 2020, Personal Peak Endurance Coaching, organizers of last April's Quarantine Backyard Ultra will launch registration for the MTU™ SHOWDOWN.

The MTU™ Showdown begins on January 1st, 2021, and racers will have 6 months to complete the footrace that follows one of three virtual routes through Canada's Rocky Mountains.

How the Showdown works: Racers will track their daily distance and elevation using a GPS watch, smartphone or fitness tracking device. The Showdown's results system will analyze their daily activities and match them to one of the three Showdown routes.

The GDT Route (1,124 kilometres / 47,600 metres),

The Scenic Route (1,410 kilometres / 19,000 metres); and,

The Prairie Route (1,531 kilometres / 6,900 metres)

All three routes require an identical level of effort when compared using MTUs™.

About MTUs™: The Showdown will also introduce Personal Peak's proprietary measurement unit, the MOUNTAIN TRAINING UNIT (MTU™). Created by Personal Peak Head Physiologist Travis Schiller-Brown, MTUs™ combine both horizontal distance and vertical elevation gain to create a simple unit of measurement to calculate each racers' relative effort. All three of the Showdown routes require a total effort of 1,600 MTUs™ to complete (roughly equal to 1,600 flat kilometers).

Using MTUs™ means that participants can compare their results regardless of their route or whether their daily activities include walking, hiking, trail running or road running.

Virtual Tour Guides: Local runners, races, and businesses are invited to volunteer as virtual tour guides for the MTU™ Showdown. Tour guides will take participants on a video tour through some of Alberta's more scenic communities and countryside.

Personal Peak Founder Ashley Schiller-Brown says, "We believe that the Tour Guides will be the secret key to success of this challenge. They will truly bring the experience to life and allow us to draw attention to the amazing humans in our Alberta Running community."

Applications for tour guides are open now and close Friday, December 18, 2020.

About Personal Peak: Personal Peak Endurance Coaching provides coaching services to endurance runners across North America. We offer a variety of comprehensive coaching packages, designed by a Certified Exercise Physiologist, and monitored by an experienced athlete coach. We have made it our mission to create, support, and promote athletes.

About the Quarantine Backyard Ultra: Last April, what started as a side project to design a race for our athletes turned into a global phenomena involving over 2400 athletes from 65 countries. Trail Runner Magazine described the QBU as "The Race We Deserve During The Coronavirus Pandemic"

