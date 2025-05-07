Perigon Life Launches in Canada as the First Voluntary Benefits Platform of its Kind, Revolutionizing Insurance Options for Employees

Perigon Life brings affordable, portable voluntary insurance benefits to Canadian employers and employees, filling a critical market gap with a user-friendly solution

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Perigon Life, a new voluntary benefits technology platform offering simple, cost-effective, and portable insurance solutions through a seamless digital platform, is officially launching to transform how Canadian employees can access benefit options. The online platform empowers employers and associations to offer their employees a wide range of voluntary benefits at more affordable prices through group rates, filling a significant gap in the Canadian benefits market. By simplifying the sourcing, purchasing, and management of voluntary benefits like critical illness, life, legal, identity theft, pet, and home system & appliance warranty insurance, Perigon Life makes it easier than ever for Canadians to access coverage tailored to their individual needs.

While international markets like the United States have more mature voluntary benefits offerings, Canada lacks a comprehensive tool like Perigon Life with insurance options that employees can add to their standard insurance packages. Perigon Life addresses this by leveraging group buying power and preferred partner relationships to deliver cost-effective, best-in-class options, many of which remain underutilized in Canada due to limited employee education. Unlike traditional offerings scattered across disparate platforms, Perigon streamlines access to these critical protections through a unified system, empowering employees to discover and select benefits they might not otherwise encounter or understand.

Perigon Life was founded by Martin Shaw and a group of Canadian insurance industry leaders committed to making voluntary benefits accessible and affordable for all Canadians. As former CEO of NFP Canada for 11 years and Chief Strategy Officer for one year, Shaw played a pivotal role in identifying acquisition opportunities and building the company's group benefits strategies, individual protection solutions and wealth management capabilities across the country. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the Canadian insurance landscape have positioned him well to address the unmet needs in the benefits market.

"I launched Perigon Life because Canadians are underserved by current insurance distribution models that often overlook them," said Martin Shaw, Founder and CEO of Perigon Life. "I've seen too many people lose vital coverage when changing jobs or face barriers accessing the benefits they deserve. Perigon Life is about more than business, it's a commitment to closing the gaps that leave too many Canadians and their families unprotected."

Perigon Life Voluntary Benefits At a Glance

Voluntary Benefit Options: Critical Illness, Life, Legal, Identity Theft, Pet and Home System & Appliance Warranty Insurance

Critical Illness, Life, Legal, Identity Theft, Pet and Home System & Appliance Warranty Insurance Underwriters: These options are underwritten by insurance companies like Allstate Benefits, Blue Cross, ICPEI and Fetch.

These options are underwritten by insurance companies like Allstate Benefits, Blue Cross, ICPEI and Fetch. Perigon+: If employers offer voluntary benefits on the Perigon Life platform, employees also have access to value-added services called Perigon+ at no extra cost. This includes: Virtual Pharmacy - Prescription medications and fast advice from certified pharmacists from home Virtual Vet - On-demand 24/7 online vet appointments, preventing stressful trips to emergency veterinarians Retail Financing - 0% interest financing* at thousands of retail locations. *Subject to credit approval.

If employers offer voluntary benefits on the Perigon Life platform, employees also have access to value-added services called Perigon+ at no extra cost. This includes: Portable Insurance: As a very rare offering in Canada , employees who opt into any voluntary benefits through Perigon Life can maintain coverage at the same group rates and provisions even if they leave their employer, with Perigon Life leading the offboarding process.

As a very rare offering in , employees who opt into any voluntary benefits through Perigon Life can maintain coverage at the same group rates and provisions even if they leave their employer, with Perigon Life leading the offboarding process. Fast and Accessible Enrolment : Perigon helps employers lead enrolment for their employees and can guarantee critical illness and life insurance coverage with no medical information required during an open enrolment period.

: Perigon helps employers lead enrolment for their employees and can guarantee critical illness and life insurance coverage with no medical information required during an open enrolment period. Payment Convenience: Voluntary benefits can be deducted automatically from an employee's pay with little paperwork involved.

Recognizing the need for employee benefits tailored to mental health, Perigon Life also offers another product called Perigon Care. This is a curated, proactive wellness package that enables employers to provide comprehensive health and mental wellness support to employees for a set competitively priced monthly fee. Perigon Care focuses on preventative care, therapy, mental health training, and seamless healthcare navigation.

In the lead up to the launch of this new platform, Perigon Life conducted a study through Environics in March 2025 to learn about Canadians' perspectives on voluntary benefits. Key findings included:

93% of employees say insurance and benefits directly affect their happiness at work and decision to stay with their employer.

and decision to stay with their employer. 66% of employees want their employer to offer optional add-on insurance options.

Only 2% say they would ask their employer for more insurance options —highlighting a disconnect between interest and advocacy.

—highlighting a disconnect between interest and advocacy. 83% say integrated mental health coverage is important, with half rating it very important.

with half rating it very important. One-third feel underinsured, and cost is the top barrier to more coverage. Most are willing to spend $15–$50/month on additional benefits.

Most are willing to spend $15–$50/month on additional benefits. Critical illness insurance and group wellness programs are the most desired benefits not currently offered.

The full study results and methodology of this study can be found here.

About Perigon Life:

Perigon Life is Canada's premier digital voluntary benefits platform, making insurance more accessible, affordable, and portable for employees and association members nationwide. For more information, visit perigonlife.com or @perigonlife on Instagram.

