Perfect Surfaces Recognized by Canadian Business as One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Canadian Business today announced Perfect Surfaces has been awarded a place on the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies.

Perfect Surfaces was established in 2011 and quickly became a leading supplier and manufacturer of high-quality specialty flooring and recycled rubber surfacing products. After realizing the estimated millions of tires and rubber products in the landfill each year, company president Darcy Richards saw a need in the industry to supply sustainable and resilient rubber flooring solutions.

Perfect Surfaces' success is credited to their outstanding value in offering competitive prices and industry expertise to complete big and small projects, from small fitness centres to large indoor arenas.

"It is an honour to be on the 2020 Growth List ranking; it is so rewarding to see our vision coming together," says Mr. Richards. "I am incredibly pleased with how our dedication to outstanding customer service and commitment to providing quality products at competitive prices is paying off. The hard work and loyalty of our team have made all of this possible - and we are just getting started!"

Mr. Darcy Richards' goal for the company is to continue changing the status quo and improving specialty flooring products available on the market. Perfect Surfaces aims to be a household name in supplying and manufacturing flooring products while providing exceptional service and building a company culture full of great people.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite the turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor.

Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

