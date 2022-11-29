Perch and Onlia Insurance Disrupt Mortgage and Home Insurance Through Self-Service

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario residents seeking a mortgage and home insurance will now save time and money through a new partnership between Perch and Onlia Insurance . Perch customers who purchase Onlia's home and auto insurance through the platform will save an additional 5% on their already great rates.

Based in Toronto, proptech company Perch is revolutionizing how Ontarians shop and apply for a mortgage online. By teaming up with Onlia Insurance, they are now able to provide an even more streamlined process for consumers to choose a mortgage and home insurance policy in a single checkout.

Both Perch and Onlia offer a frictionless option for Canadians to circumvent otherwise traditional – and sometimes tedious – processes of seeking the best rates on mortgages and insurance.

"Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or a veteran in the market, purchasing a property is likely the largest single investment a consumer makes – which can be daunting. We are proud to work with Perch to help take the guesswork out of finding a mortgage and insuring a property by providing a quick and easy, all-in-one digital solution," said Fleur Dujardin, President of Onlia Insurance.

"Our services will go hand in hand, helping home buyers and owners find the best home insurance policies and also get a better mortgage offer" says Alex Leduc, CEO of Perch. "Perch and Onlia both strive to make the home ownership journey as convenient and seamless as possible with an excellent digital experience, so we saw collaborating as a natural fit."

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc. (Onlia) is a provincially regulated, fully digital provider of home and auto insurance in Ontario. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V., the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Go online at Onlia.ca.

About Perch

Through its award-winning analytics platform, Perch enables Canadians to make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate to build wealth. Along with the dedicated support of a team of real estate and mortgage professionals, users can easily collaborate and take control of their homeownership journey. For more information, visit https://myperch.io/ . To shop and compare mortgages, visit https://myperch.io/tools/pathfinder/ .

