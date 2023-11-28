Perceiv AI Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Perceiv AI, a leading AI-driven precision medicine company specializing in the development of a multimodal prognostic platform for age-related diseases, proudly announces its compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). In December 2022, Perceiv AI secured a $1.7 million capital injection, further bolstering its capabilities and commitment to advancing healthcare through AI innovation. This milestone (HIPAA) marks a significant validation of Perceiv AI's dedication to upholding the highest standards of data security and privacy in the healthcare industry.

In a statement, Christian Dansereau, CEO of Perceiv AI, emphasized the importance of achieving HIPAA compliance, stating, "Ensuring compliance serves as a robust shield against risks, solidifying our standing as a resilient and trustworthy company operating successfully in a data-centric and privacy-conscious business environment. HIPAA, for Perceiv AI, stands as a validation and testament to our steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy."

Perceiv AI's journey to HIPAA compliance aligns with its broader mission to revolutionize precision medicine. The company's multimodal prognostic platform (Foresight) empowers pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, and researchers with invaluable insights into disease progression, with a primary focus on neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. This platform aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses.

About Perceiv AI:

Perceiv AI is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform named Foresight to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

