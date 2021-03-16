Per Vices Unveils Full Spectrum Monitoring and Data Storage Solution, Enabling 160Gbps of Data Capture

"By combining the power of Cyan with an external data storage system, we're able to offer a fully validated system for storage, recording and playback while simultaneously delivering higher bandwidth, faster digital backhaul, more channels and higher operating frequency," said Victor Wollesen, CEO of Per Vices. "We're excited to be offering our customers a new product that will greatly improve efficiency and provide significant value."

Using Per Vices' new integrated solution, engineers and system integrators will be able to:

Monitor 16GHz of bandwidth at any time, and have a storage solution robust enough to sustain full rate recording of 4x40Gbps data interface.

Use multiple channels for spectrum sweeping while concurrently tuning in to signals of interest.

Customize Cyan in order to optimize multiple RF & DSP channels, FPGA resources and digital logic, RF performance figures, and amount of data storage required.

Per Vices' new Cyan SDR solution also offers significant value to governments and regulatory agencies, defense contractors, system integrators, and security companies.

About Per Vices

Per Vices is an industry leader in developing & deploying high performance software defined radio platforms with the highest bandwidth and customer focused designs. Today, Per Vices supports a wide variety of applications within defense, civil, aerospace, medical, telecommunications, low latency networks, global positioning (gnss/gps), radar, test & measurement, spectrum monitoring, and broadcasting & wireless management industries. Offering cost effective stock products, as well as rapid custom development for customer specific project requirements, Per Vices leads the market for commercially available software defined radios.

