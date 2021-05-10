Per Vices Named one of the Top 100 Defence Companies in Canada
May 10, 2021, 12:57 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Per Vices Corporation has been named one of the Top Defence Companies in Canada for 2021 by Canadian Defence Review, a leading defence and military magazine. A new inclusion to the list for 2021, Per Vices is an industry leader in software defined radio solutions that are integrated into radar, GNSS/GPS, satellite, aerospace, and communications systems. The company is growing and expanding its operations and product line to satisfy the stringent and advanced requirements of its clients and their applications.
"We are incredibly honoured to be added to this list. This shows recognition and support for high performance manufacturers and companies that are bringing innovative solutions to the table, both within Canada and internationally. We offer the best software defined radio solutions commercially available and work closely with our customers to solve challenges for mission critical applications." - Brandon Malatest, COO, Per Vices Corporation.
The companies, which must have manufacturing, R&D or service operations in Canada, are evaluated by CDR editorial staff, and independent advisors, and are ranked based on factors such as economic impact to the country, research & development initiatives, innovation, contribution to the nation's security, and contract wins. The list is used to showcase Canadian technological innovation and its defence industry.
SOURCE Per Vices Corporation
For further information: [email protected]
Related Links
Organization Profile
Per Vices Corporation
Also from this source
Share this article