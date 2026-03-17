PEOPLES CHOICE WARRANTY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY INVESTOR GROUP LED BY SAF GROUP AND VERTICAL CAPITAL PARTNERS, POSITIONING COMPANY FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Peoples Choice Warranty (PCW), a leading provider of extended warranty and vehicle protection products in Canada, is proud to announce the completion of its acquisition by an investor group led by SAF Group and Vertical Capital Partners. The transaction marks a significant milestone for PCW and positions the company for its next phase of growth, building on more than 25 years of supporting automotive dealers, repair centres, and customers across Canada.

Founded in 1999, Peoples Choice Warranty delivers vehicle service contract programs designed to protect car owners while supporting dealership partners nationwide. The acquisition reflects the investor group's confidence in PCW's platform, the strength of its newly established leadership team, and its focus on delivering dependable products and consistent support to dealers and their customers.

As part of the acquisition, Michael McVeigh has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Brad Shantz has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, enhancing PCW's ability to support its dealer partners and deliver consistent, best-in-class service across Canada.

Mr. McVeigh brings extensive experience within the motor trade and vehicle protection sector, including senior leadership roles at AutoProtect Limited where he served as Chief Operating Officer. He has deep expertise in claims operations, fully insured program structures, and building disciplined, scalable platforms.

Mr. Shantz is the former Founder and CEO of Vertical Insurance Group, where he built and scaled a leading national insurance intermediary prior to its successful sale. He brings significant experience across insurance distribution, program structuring, and carrier relationships, including a senior role at Aon and Benfield.

Michael McVeigh commented:

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining PCW at such an important moment for the business. With more than 36 years of experience in the motor trade and vehicle protection sector, I look forward to working with the team to strengthen the operational foundations of the company and support the next phase of growth, stability, and long-term success for PCW and its dealer partners across Canada. My focus will be on ensuring the business has the operational discipline, compliance framework, and scalable infrastructure needed to support that growth."

PCW will also continue its longstanding relationship with Arch Insurance, an important component of the company's underwriting and insured product platform.

Brad Shantz commented:

"As a fully insured, best-in-class provider, PCW is well positioned to capitalize on meaningful growth and consolidation opportunities within the Canadian Automotive Industry."

In addition, Gordon Rasbach will join Peoples Choice Warranty as VP, Corporate Development & Compliance, bringing extensive industry experience to support the company's continued expansion within the Canadian automotive extended warranty market. Mr. Rasbach joins PCW from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and possesses over two decades of experience within the insurance industry.

Backed by an investor group led by SAF Group and Vertical Capital Partners, and supported by a strengthened leadership team and a formal Board of Directors comprised of seasoned industry executives, Peoples Choice Warranty remains focused on supporting dealer partners while delivering protection and peace of mind to vehicle owners across Canada.

SOURCE Peoples Choice Warranty

PEOPLES CHOICE WARRANTY CONTACT: Michael McVeigh, Chief Operating Officer, 368-886-9482, [email protected]