PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY EXPANDS ARCH-INSURED PRODUCT LINE ACROSS MULTIPLE COVERAGE TIERS

Oct 16, 2025, 12:17 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - People's Choice Warranty ("PCW") is pleased to announce the launch of an expanded and enhanced portfolio of fully insured vehicle protection products, underwritten by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., a licensed Canadian insurer and subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL). This announcement represents a major milestone in PCW's continued commitment to compliance, consumer protection, and transparency, reaffirming its position as one of Canada's leading providers of extended vehicle warranties.
EXPANDED COVERAGE PORTFOLIO
Effective immediately, PCW's Arch-backed programs now include over 70 fully insured coverage options across multiple tiers. Each program is designed to provide flexible protection, tailored to diverse vehicle types and consumer needs.
|
Tier
|
Coverage Range / Term
|
Key Features
|
Bronze
|
3–48 months / 3,000–
|
Foundational protection for
|
Silver
|
6–48 months / 12,000
|
Enhanced component coverage
|
Silver Plus
|
6–36 months / 10,000
|
Expanded protection beyond the
|
Gold
|
12–48 months / 12,000–
|
Broad coverage combining affordability
|
Palladium
|
36–48 months / 60,000
|
Premium coverage tier offering
|
Platinum
|
12–36 months / 20,000
|
High-tier protection for advanced
|
Platinum No Time Limit
|
Up to 240,000 kms
|
Lifetime-style coverage option offering the
|
Platinum Plus
|
12–36 months / 20,000
|
Comprehensive coverage with additional
|
Platinum Top Up
|
Up to 60 months / 160,000
|
Extended coverage for vehicles nearing the
|
Titanium
|
Up to 200,000 kms
|
Premium, high-value vehicle coverage designed
|
Road Trial
|
15–39 months / up to
|
Specialized coverage for demonstration and
|
Top Up
|
60–84 months / up to
|
Optional term extensions to enhance or
FULLY INSURED BY ARCH INSURANCE
All programs are insured by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., a licensed insurer and subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., a global insurance leader with a market capitalization exceeding USD $30 billion and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating. This partnership ensures that all PCW warranties are fully compliant with OMVIC's regulatory requirements, providing security and confidence for dealers and consumers alike.
LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS
Vince D'Antoni Jr., CEO of People's Choice Warranty, stated:
"This expansion marks an important step in PCW's evolution. With Arch Insurance's support, we're proud to offer one of the most comprehensive warranty portfolios in Canada; each product designed to deliver compliance, confidence, and long-term value."
Maxime Théorêt, CEO of Drive Investment Partners, added:
"This is a strong reflection of the new leadership direction at PCW. Our focus is on operational integrity, dealer trust, and consumer protection. We appreciate Arch Insurance's partnership and OMVIC's guidance as we continue to strengthen PCW's position in the market."
COMMITMENT TO DEALERS AND CONSUMERS
PCW continues to expand its dealer platform, introduce new coverage programs, and invest in technology to improve claims processing and customer service. With the full backing of Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., all PCW programs are now fully compliant, transparent, and ready for sale across Ontario and Canada.
ABOUT PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY
Founded in 2000, People's Choice Warranty has grown into one of Canada's most recognized providers of extended warranty and protection products for both franchised and independent dealerships. Backed by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. and led by a new management team under Drive Investment Partners, PCW is dedicated to compliance, transparency, and consumer protection.
Media Contact: Vince D'Antoni Jr., Chief Executive Officer, People's Choice Warranty, 904-610-1398, [email protected]; Drive Investment Partners Contact: Maxime Théorêt, Chief Executive Officer, Drive Investment Partners, 514-823-5570, [email protected]
