PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY EXPANDS ARCH-INSURED PRODUCT LINE ACROSS MULTIPLE COVERAGE TIERS

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - People's Choice Warranty ("PCW") is pleased to announce the launch of an expanded and enhanced portfolio of fully insured vehicle protection products, underwritten by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., a licensed Canadian insurer and subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL). This announcement represents a major milestone in PCW's continued commitment to compliance, consumer protection, and transparency, reaffirming its position as one of Canada's leading providers of extended vehicle warranties.

EXPANDED COVERAGE PORTFOLIO

Effective immediately, PCW's Arch-backed programs now include over 70 fully insured coverage options across multiple tiers. Each program is designed to provide flexible protection, tailored to diverse vehicle types and consumer needs.

Tier Coverage Range / Term

Options Key Features Bronze 3–48 months / 3,000–

80,000 kms Foundational protection for

essential components, offering

affordability and peace of mind. Silver 6–48 months / 12,000

–80,000 kms Enhanced component coverage

for reliability and mid-range value. Silver Plus 6–36 months / 10,000

–70,000 kms (including

unlimited km options) Expanded protection beyond the

Silver tier, ideal for high-use vehicles. Gold 12–48 months / 12,000–

80,000 kms (including

unlimited km options) Broad coverage combining affordability

and comprehensive component protection. Palladium 36–48 months / 60,000

–80,000 kms Premium coverage tier offering

longer-term protection for modern vehicles. Platinum 12–36 months / 20,000

–60,000 kms (including unlimited

km options) High-tier protection for advanced

vehicles with full drivetrain and technology coverage. Platinum No Time Limit Up to 240,000 kms Lifetime-style coverage option offering the

highest level of flexibility and long-term protection. Platinum Plus 12–36 months / 20,000

–60,000 kms Comprehensive coverage with additional

benefits and protection features. Platinum Top Up Up to 60 months / 160,000

kms Extended coverage for vehicles nearing the

end of original protection terms. Titanium Up to 200,000 kms Premium, high-value vehicle coverage designed

for maximum performance and longevity. Road Trial 15–39 months / up to

60,000 kms (including unlimited km

options) Specialized coverage for demonstration and

test-drive vehicles. Top Up 60–84 months / up to

170,000 kms Optional term extensions to enhance or

continue existing protection plans.

FULLY INSURED BY ARCH INSURANCE

All programs are insured by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., a licensed insurer and subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., a global insurance leader with a market capitalization exceeding USD $30 billion and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating. This partnership ensures that all PCW warranties are fully compliant with OMVIC's regulatory requirements, providing security and confidence for dealers and consumers alike.

LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS

Vince D'Antoni Jr., CEO of People's Choice Warranty, stated:

"This expansion marks an important step in PCW's evolution. With Arch Insurance's support, we're proud to offer one of the most comprehensive warranty portfolios in Canada; each product designed to deliver compliance, confidence, and long-term value."

Maxime Théorêt, CEO of Drive Investment Partners, added:

"This is a strong reflection of the new leadership direction at PCW. Our focus is on operational integrity, dealer trust, and consumer protection. We appreciate Arch Insurance's partnership and OMVIC's guidance as we continue to strengthen PCW's position in the market."

COMMITMENT TO DEALERS AND CONSUMERS

PCW continues to expand its dealer platform, introduce new coverage programs, and invest in technology to improve claims processing and customer service. With the full backing of Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., all PCW programs are now fully compliant, transparent, and ready for sale across Ontario and Canada.

ABOUT PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY

Founded in 2000, People's Choice Warranty has grown into one of Canada's most recognized providers of extended warranty and protection products for both franchised and independent dealerships. Backed by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. and led by a new management team under Drive Investment Partners, PCW is dedicated to compliance, transparency, and consumer protection.

