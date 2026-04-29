PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY ANNOUNCES INCLUSION ON THE USED CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION OF ONTARIO'S 2026 LIST OF WARRANTY COMPANIES RECOGNIZED AS INSURED BY UCDA

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - People's Choice Warranty ("PCW"), a leading provider of extended warranty and vehicle protection products in Canada with more than 25 years of industry experience, announces its inclusion on the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario ("UCDA") 2026 List of Warranty Companies Recognized as Insured by UCDA.

This inclusion reinforces People's Choice Warranty's commitment to providing Ontario's used car dealerships with trustworthy warranty solutions and further strengthens PCW's position as a trusted, fully insured provider within the automotive industry.

Backed by an institutional investor group led by SAF Group and Vertical Capital Partners, People's Choice Warranty is building on its established market presence across Canada. Supported by a seasoned leadership team and its longstanding relationship with Arch Insurance, the company continues to serve dealers, repair facilities, and customers with trusted vehicle protection products and consistent support.

Brad Shantz, Chief Growth Officer commented:

"We are proud to be included on UCDA's 2026 List of Warranty Companies Recognized as Insured by UCDA. For PCW, this is not only a recognition of our position within the Canadian market, but also an opportunity to continue building meaningful relationships with Ontario dealers. Our focus remains on delivering dependable warranty solutions, responsive support, and the confidence our dealer partners need to better serve their customers."

About People's Choice Warranty

Founded in 1999, People's Choice Warranty is a Canadian provider of extended warranty and vehicle protection products, supporting dealers, repair facilities, and customers through fully insured programs, responsive claims handling, and high-level service. PCW is committed to building long-term relationships and delivering protection solutions that instill confidence in partners and peace of mind for vehicle owners.

SOURCE Peoples Choice Warranty

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY CONTACT: Michael McVeigh, Chief Operating Officer, 368-886-9482, [email protected]