/C O R R E C T I O N -- Peoples Choice Warranty/

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY WELCOMES LATEST OMVIC BULLETIN & MEETS OMVIC COMPLIANCE WITH FULL INSURANCE COVERAGE

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - People's Choice Warranty ("PCW") today acknowledged the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council's (OMVIC) latest bulletin and confirms that all PCW products (per the attached schedule) are fully insured and offered in accordance with OMVIC's regulatory framework.

The OMVIC bulletin provides important clarity and reassurance to Ontario dealers and consumers. It emphasizes that dealers must:

Contact the insurer directly to confirm that the third-party warranty provider and their products are insured.

Obtain a schedule from the insurer listing all insured products, including a description of each product.

PCW Products Fully Insured by Arch Insurance

Effective April 1, 2025, Arch entered into an Administration Program Agreement and related Contractual Liability Insurance Policy with PMI Alliance Group Inc. / Peoples Choice Warranty Ltd., insuring the performance of PCW's vehicle protection programs in Ontario. Arch Insurance Canada Ltd., a licensed Canadian insurer and subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL), an A+ rated global insurer with a market capitalization of more than USD $30 billion. This ensures that PCW operates on a robust financial foundation and that consumer obligations are fully protected.

View the official confirmation of commitment here: LINK

New Management, Strengthened Compliance

Since transitioning to new management under Drive Investment Partners, PCW has taken significant steps to reinforce its operations:

Appointed a new CEO, Vince D'Antoni Jr., and a Chief Compliance Officer.

Implemented strengthened compliance procedures aligned with the highest industry standards.

Enhanced claims processing systems to ensure faster, more reliable payouts.

Injected new liquidity to support growth initiatives and expansion into new markets.

Commitment to Dealers and Consumers

"We are pleased that OMVIC has provided this clarity to the dealer community," said Vince D'Antoni, Chief Executive Officer of PCW. "With today's bulletin, dealers can move forward with confidence, knowing that our products are fully insured, compliant, and backed by a strong management team. Our focus remains on consumer protection and delivering long-term value to our dealer partners."

Acknowledgment

Both Vince D'Antoni, CEO of People's Choice Warranty, and Maxime Théorêt, CEO of Drive Investment Partners, would like to thank OMVIC for its diligence in providing clarity and resolving this matter. Their guidance allows PCW and its dealer partners to move forward with confidence and transparency.

Looking Forward

PCW will continue to expand its dealer platform, introduce new product offerings, and grow its presence across Canada, with a commitment to compliance, transparency, and consumer protection.

The full OMVIC bulletin can be accessed here: LINK

About People's Choice Warranty (PCW)

Founded in 2000, People's Choice Warranty has grown into one of Canada's most recognized providers of extended warranty and protection products for both franchised and independent dealerships. For 25 years, the company has been dedicated to helping dealers and their customers protect their vehicles with reliable, customer-focused solutions. Backed by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. and led by a new management team, PCW is committed to compliance, transparency, and consumer protection.

