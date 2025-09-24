PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY CELEBRATES 25 YEARS AND WELCOMES NEW CEO UNDER DRIVE INVESTMENT PARTNERS' LEADERSHIP

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - People's Choice Warranty (PCW), one of Canada's most recognized providers of extended warranty and protection products, is proud to mark its 25th anniversary by announcing a strategic business alliance with Drive Investment Partners (Drive IP). Through this partnership, Drive IP will assume operational leadership of PCW, bringing fresh expertise and resources to strengthen the company's long-term growth and dealer support.

As part of this transition, Vince D'Antoni Jr. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of People's Choice Warranty, succeeding Pierre Bernard who is stepping down from his current role. Vince brings more than 40 years of automotive experience, having held senior management roles both in car dealerships and third-party administrators (TPAs). His proven expertise in operations, compliance and dealer support makes him ideally suited to lead PCW into its next phase of growth.

"I want to thank Pierre Bernard for his dedication and leadership over the years. As PCW celebrates 25 years of serving Canadians, our focus is on strengthening our customer service and trust and ensuring we remain the dealer's most reliable warranty partner for the next 25 years and beyond," said Vince D'Antoni, CEO of People's Choice Warranty.

PCW also welcomes Brad Shantz to the executive team. Brad is a seasoned professional with decades of leadership experience in insurance and risk management. He brings proven expertise in strategic planning, compliance and corporate development, ensuring PCW's operations remain disciplined, transparent, and growth-focused.

"As People's Choice Warranty celebrates its 25th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to credibility, protection, and continuity" said Maxime Theoret, Chief Executive Officer at Drive Investment Partners. "With Vince's leadership and Drive IP's resources, PCW is well-positioned to continue building strong dealer relationships and delivering unmatched customer protection across Canada."

ABOUT PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY

Founded in 2000, People's Choice Warranty has grown into one of Canada's most recognized providers of extended warranty and protection products. For 25 years, the company has been dedicated to helping dealers and their customers protect their vehicles with reliable, customer-focused solutions. PCW's dedication is driven by a belief in strategic foresight, strong partnerships, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

ABOUT DRIVE INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Drive Investment Partners provides innovative capital solutions tailored for automotive entrepreneurs. With a foundation built on deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term partnerships, Drive IP helps dealers and automotive service providers scale, transition, and succeed in an evolving market.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY CONTACT:

Vince D'Antoni Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

904-610-1398

[email protected]

DRIVE INVESTMENT PARTNERS CONTACT:

Maxime Theoret

Chief Executive Officer

514-823-5570

[email protected]

