PENTAX Medical launches a new Performance Endoscopic Ultrasound System in Canada.

MISSISAUGA, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, announced today the Canadian launch of their new Performance Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) system; a combination of the new ARIETTA 65 PX ultrasound scanner and their best-in-class J10 Series Ultrasound Gastroscopes.

Shown is the ARIETTA 65 PX and J10 Series Ultrasound Gastroscopes

The ARIETTA 65 PX Performance ultrasound scanner is built for the endoscopic ultrasound practitioner who is focused on productivity. The system delivers brilliant imaging and value through its combination with the J10 Series Ultrasound Gastroscopes, to efficiently manage high case volumes with ease. The J10 Ultrasound Gastroscopes deliver the world-class ultrasound image PENTAX Medical customers have come to expect, but also the maneuverability they've been asking for. The Slim Linear Ultrasound Gastroscope is a game-changer to treat patients with challenging anatomy and the Therapeutic Linear Ultrasound Gastroscope provides clinicians with a unique, enlarged 4.0mm working channel, designed to expand therapeutic capability and increase instrument compatibility.

"With the ARIETTA 65 PX Performance EUS system added to our portfolio, that includes the ARIETTA 850 PX scanner and J10 Series Ultrasound Gastroscopes, we are providing our valued customers with the Power of ChoiceTM, that enables them to deliver enhanced patient care with two exceptional systems, each adapted to their needs." says David Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer, PENTAX Medical Americas.

The J10 Series Ultrasound Gastroscope and ARIETTA 65 PX provide clinicians with:

Unparalleled Image Quality

Improved border delineation, stronger contrast, and deeper penetration are combine to deliver unparalleled image quality.

Enriched Diagnostics Tools

Rely on enriched diagnostic tools like Real-Time Tissue Elastography amongst other advanced technologies, that provide additional data to support clinical diagnostic confidence.

Exclusive Therapeutic Access

Depend on exclusive therapeutic access with the J10 Series Ultrasound Gastroscopes designed for optimized procedural efficiency when delivering advanced interventions. Shorter rigid distal section lengths, increased tip deflection, and a smaller bending radius deliver increased maneuverability and device control.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support. Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations. For more information visit www.pentaxmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 38,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. All company and product names and marks contained within are federally registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks of PENTAX of America, Inc. with the exception of ARIETTA 65 PX which are registered trademarks of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation, Tokyo, Japan. Product specifications are subject to change without notice, and without any obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

