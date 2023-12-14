Peninsula Co-op supports internal growth as a 'Best Place to Work' Employer

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Peninsula Co-op is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Susan Herman to Vice President, Finance.

Supporting the strategic pillar as a 'Best Place to Work', Peninsula Co-op is recognizing the achievement of Susan Herman, a dedicated member of the team since October 2008, with a highly deserved promotion to the role of Vice President, Finance.

Susan's 15-year tenure with Peninsula Co-op has been marked by a series of outstanding accomplishments. In August 2022, Susan was appointed as Peninsula Co-op's Interim CEO by the Board of Directors, where she showcased exceptional leadership skills during a pivotal period of transition for the organization.

Susan's academic background reflects her unwavering commitment to continuous learning with a diverse educational journey that includes studies at the University of Victoria, Chartered Accountant School of Business, and the University of Mannheim in Germany, Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to her new role. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a concentration in International Business and holds the esteemed CPA professional designation.

As part of the Co-op's diversification and transformational plan, Susan contributed significantly to Peninsula Co-op's recent liquor store acquisition. In recent months, her responsibilities expanded to encompass real estate and legal. In her new role as Vice President, Finance, Susan will continue to shape the financial landscape of the organization and support future growth. Her exceptional leadership will be instrumental in advancing Peninsula Co-op's strategic initiatives and ensuring continued alignment with the Co-op's mission to build strong communities and benefit their valued member-owners.

About Peninsula Co-op

Peninsula Co-op is a Vancouver Island based co-operative with roots dating back nearly 60 years, and proudly serving Victoria to Duncan, Nanaimo, Comox, and Campbell River. Owned and guided by more than 116,000 member-owners, their core business includes grocery, petroleum, liquor, and home heating products. They have 17 gas stations and convenience stores, 1 food store and 9 liquor stores, and employ 470 employees. Last year nearly $8 million was returned to their member-owners, and half a million dollars is contributed to local community initiatives annually.

