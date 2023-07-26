Peninsula Co-op strengthens its leadership team to support future growth

VICTORIA, BC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Peninsula Co-op is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Mather as the new Vice President of Retail Operations.

Rick brings with him over 30 years of progressive experience in retail management, having held leadership roles in several distinguished Canadian and US-owned retailers. His career began at Woolco/Walmart Canada, where he held the position of Store Manager in Whitehorse, YT, and later in Victoria, BC. Over the years, Rick's esteemed roles have included District Manager Supercenter Expansion in BC, and Director (Market Leader) at Walmart Canada for the West Coast and Yukon regions. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Retail Operations at a start-up retail company.

In his new role at Peninsula Co-op, Rick will oversee the Grocery and Liquor divisions and support new business endeavors as the company continues to grow and diversify, solidifying its success for decades to come. With his extensive leadership experience in operations, merchandising, loss prevention, human resources, and management of multi-unit teams, Rick is uniquely positioned to drive success. Known for cultivating exceptional leaders, building dynamic teams, and delivering results, he is a key addition to the award-winning culture at Peninsula Co-op.

A long-time Islander, Rick is eager to join the Peninsula Co-op team and is committed to making a significant contribution to the local communities it serves. "We are excited to welcome Rick to Peninsula Co-op," said Corey Gillon, CEO of Peninsula Co-op. "His wealth of experience and proven track record in retail management and business expansion will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve. We look forward to the new heights we will achieve with Rick on our team."

About Peninsula Co-op

Peninsula Co-op is a Vancouver Island based co-operative with roots dating back nearly 60 years, and proudly serving Victoria to Duncan, and Comox and Campbell River. Owned and guided by more than 116,000 member-owners, their core business includes grocery, petroleum, liquor, and home heating products. They have 18 gas stations and convenience stores, 1 food store and 2 liquor stores, and employ 400 employees. Last year nearly $8 million was returned to their member-owners, and half a million dollars is contributed to local community initiatives annually.

