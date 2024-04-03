Peninsula Co-op Continues Strategic Expansion with Acquisition of Metro Liquor Location

VICTORIA, BC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to continuous growth within the liquor retail sector, Peninsula Consumer Services Co-operative ("Peninsula Co-op") is pleased to announce its latest acquisition: the Brentwood Bay location of Metro Liquor on Vancouver Island. This acquisition, pending the completion of customary closing conditions, is slated for completion in mid-April.

The acquisition is part of Peninsula Co-op's broader strategy to establish itself as a meaningful player in the retail liquor space. "We're not simply adding another liquor store to our portfolio; we're strategically selecting and integrating stores that align with our long-term vision. A comprehensive roll-up strategy, which will see us rebrand and reposition our acquired brands under a new, distinct identity, will be unveiled in the coming months," says Corey Gillon, CEO of Peninsula Co-op.

Similar to the acquisition of seven Liquor Express locations in September 2023, this new addition is a testament to the Co-op's ongoing commitment to providing its 120,000+ member-owners with a diverse range of services and ensuring long-term sustainability. "We're not just growing; we're growing with purpose," Gillon added.

Peninsula Co-op is not only focused on expansion, but also on delivering value to its members and the community through a unique proposition that includes rebates to members and donations to the community. This approach has been a cornerstone of Peninsula Co-op's operations and will continue to be a key feature as the Co-op expands its presence in the retail liquor space.

Members of Peninsula Co-op will enjoy the benefit of earning a rebate on purchases at the new location. Non-members are also welcome to shop at the new location, with the option to easily sign up for membership online and start enjoying the benefits immediately.

About Peninsula Co-op

Peninsula Co-op is a Vancouver Island based cooperative with roots dating back 60 years, and proudly serving Victoria to Nanaimo, Comox, and Campbell River. Owned by more than 120,000 member-owners, their core business includes grocery, fuel, and liquor. They have 17 fuel and convenience centers, 1 food store and 9 liquor stores, and employ ~500 employees. Last year nearly $8 million was returned to their member-owners, and half a million dollars is contributed to local community initiatives annually.

