Pendray Tea House Becomes First Canadian Restaurant to Achieve The PLEDGE on Food Waste Certification

VICTORIA, BC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Pendray Inn and Tea House, a boutique establishment known for its historic charm, daily breakfast offerings, and traditional afternoon tea service, is proud to announce its historic achievement as the first restaurant in Canada to be certified by The PLEDGE on Food Waste. With an impressive score of 93%, Pendray Tea House has earned the Gold Level certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and reducing food waste.

The PLEDGE on Food Waste is a globally recognized, third-party audited certification and benchmarking system designed to fight food waste, reduce costs, and nurture the local ecosystem of solution providers. The PLEDGE offers a comprehensive methodology for food waste prevention based on seven pillars and 95 criteria. This holistic approach aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 2, 12, 13, and 17 and corresponds with the EPA's Wasted Food Scale, which prioritizes actions to prevent and divert food waste from disposal.

The journey toward certification began in January and concluded successfully in June, with a dedicated committee formed to steer the project. Collaborating with BetterTable.ca, a Vancouver-based company specializing in helping hotels and restaurants prevent food waste to achieve a triple bottom line, Pendray Tea House developed and implemented effective strategies to meet The PLEDGE on Food Waste standards.

Throughout the certification process, the team at Pendray Tea House experienced a significant learning curve and adopted several best practices to achieve its food waste reduction goals. These included categorizing food waste measurements, maintaining meticulous tracking systems, developing an action plan with measurable goals, benchmarking progress, and providing comprehensive team training. Chef Onille Pitogo's creativity also played a crucial role in repurposing prep waste into new culinary items, such as the Sustainable Chocolate Cashew Delight.

The journey was not without its challenges. Establishing new procedures and systems required significant effort, but the rewards have been substantial. In January, the average food waste per cover at Pendray Tea House was 83 grams, already well below the national average of 388 grams per cover. By May, this figure had decreased to 60.5 grams per cover, a remarkable 27% reduction. This improvement translated to an estimated $550 in savings for the month of May alone.

General Manager Erin Cassels expressed great satisfaction in the team's achievement, stating, "I have immense pride in our team's hard work and dedication as we celebrate becoming the first restaurant in Canada to achieve The PLEDGE on Food Waste certification. This milestone reflects our commitment to sustainability and a brighter future for our planet. Our values align with the eco-friendly ethos of Destination Greater Victoria, who continue to set a high standard for a circular tourism economy within our community. We look forward to continuing our company's overarching mission to incorporate environmental stewardship and sustainable hospitality practices within our business model."

The benefits of Pendray Tea House's efforts extend beyond immediate cost savings. The reduction of food waste contributes to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic efficiency. In an era of climate change and uncertainty, Pendray Tea House is committed to making a positive impact and inspiring others to follow suit. The restaurant is honoured to lead by example as Canada's first PLEDGE-certified restaurant.

About Pendray Tea House:

Pendray Inn and Tea House, built in 1896, offers a quintessentially Victorian experience with 10 refurbished suites that blend modern comfort with historic charm, providing a premium bed and breakfast experience. Renowned for its exquisite traditional afternoon tea, Pendray also offers daily breakfast and serves as an ideal venue for receptions and social events, enhancing every gathering with its historic elegance. As a Biosphere, 4 Green-Keys and BC Green Business certified property, Pendray Inn and Tea House is dedicated to sustainability, prioritizing environmental stewardship and community well-being while delivering an exquisite guest experience.

