Peloton Technologies Launches PCI Compliant Payment Links

The new feature gives modern payment options to SMEs contending with mounting public security and compliance concerns.

VICTORIA, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Peloton Technologies has rolled out their latest product innovation adding secure, self-generated payment links to their comprehensive platform. This new feature is aimed at easing the burden of payment collection making it simpler, customizable, and PCI compliant.

Payment links provide businesses with a safe, secure, and efficient way to collect payments in their brand without incurring significant compliance expenses. The Peloton solution not only offers the legacy model where a link can be attached to an invoice, it supports attaching an invoice to the payment link, meaning just the link needs to be sent via email or text.

"A lot of payment providers offer solutions that make it incredibly challenging for their merchants to meet compliance standards. We are thrilled to provide SMEs with a straightforward tool they can use to securely collect payments in a manner that large organizations do via expensive ERPs" said Craig Attiwill, co-founder and CEO of Peloton Technologies.

Maintaining PCI compliance is becoming increasingly challenging for SMEs due to complexity and cost. Peloton aims to reduce costs to businesses by providing an affordable method of payment collection that is fully PCI compliant.

At Peloton Technologies, the mission is to make all payments simple and efficient. We're making that happen through the development of our complete commerce solution. We believe organizations should be free to spend more time on what they set out to do and less time handling payments. With a decade of R&D and real-world application, Peloton Technologies is the leading Canadian FinTech providing small to medium businesses with access to the global market. For more information, visit peloton-technologies.com.

