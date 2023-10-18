Peloton Technologies accelerates growth through acquisition of KIS Payments

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The acquisition of KIS Payments expands Peloton's client base and sales teams, allowing Peloton to rapidly scale delivery of their innovative service offerings.

The acquisition evolved from KIS' involvement in Peloton's partner program. As an independent sales organization (ISO), KIS was intrigued by the prospect of offering the full power of the Peloton solution to their clients. The success of the partnership opened the door for discussions of acquisition, creating opportunity for even faster growth.

"We've spent a lot of time creating the most comprehensive solution for businesses and now it's time to scale," said Craig Attiwill, co-founder & CEO of Peloton Technologies. "It makes sense for us to grow through the acquisition of KIS Payments and I look forward to leading a new team as we begin servicing an even larger client base."

Peloton's innovative platform supports the widest range of payment needs for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the market. Acquiring more ISOs like KIS will allow more merchants to benefit from the cost and time savings that Peloton customers realize today.

About KIS Payments

KIS Payments has been focused on providing education to Canadian Merchants on Payment Processing and have been working on partnering with companies that offer transparency, support and great technology. For more information, visit www.kispayments.com

About Peloton

At Peloton Technologies, the mission is to make all payments simple and efficient. We're making that happen through the development of our complete commerce solution. We believe organizations should be free to spend more time on what they set out to do and less time handling payments. With a decade of R&D and real-world application, Peloton Technologies is the leading Canadian FinTech providing small to medium businesses with access to the global market. For more information, visit www.peloton-technologies.com

