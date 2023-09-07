Peloton Announces Expansion of Product Offerings in Canada with Addition of Peloton Row

Peloton Row will bring low-impact, high-reward workouts to the Canadian market this holiday season

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announced the Peloton Row will be available in Canada this holiday season. The addition of Peloton Row will bring a unique low-impact, full-body cardio and strength workout to the existing portfolio of Peloton equipment in the market, including Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton Tread. Canadians can sign-up to be among the first to know when Peloton Row officially goes on sale at www.onepeloton.ca/row .

Peloton Row will be in all Peloton Showrooms across the country beginning this month for those who want to trial the equipment, before it is available for purchase. Once on-sale, Peloton Row will be available in all Canadian regions to which Peloton currently delivers.

Rowing is a low-impact, full-body workout that works 86% of muscles in as little as 15 minutes, making it an efficient and effective exercise. Peloton brings an integrated hardware, software and content experience to rowing with never-before-seen technology to help Members of all levels perfect their form. Peloton Row adds highly personalized workouts, beginner-friendly features, world-class instructors and content for all abilities and fitness goals to keep Members motivated every stroke of the way.

Peloton Row's key features include:

Form Assist: Individually calibrated, on-screen feedback highlights areas for improvement in real time so Members can adjust their form and strengthen their stroke as they row.

Individually calibrated, on-screen feedback highlights areas for improvement in real time so Members can adjust their form and strengthen their stroke as they row. Form Rating and Insights: Post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time. Members receive a detailed breakdown and rating of form and metrics after each class to help them optimize their rowing technique.

Post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time. Members receive a detailed breakdown and rating of form and metrics after each class to help them optimize their rowing technique. Personal Pace Targets: Customizable pace targets contextualize instructors' cues to help Members gauge how much intensity is needed at every interval to stay on track. Allows rowers of all experience levels to feel challenged and welcomed to the workout.

Customizable pace targets contextualize instructors' cues to help Members gauge how much intensity is needed at every interval to stay on track. Allows rowers of all experience levels to feel challenged and welcomed to the workout. 23.8" HD Swivel Screen: Swivel screen pivots 45 degrees to bring the studio energy into the home and seamlessly move from Peloton Row to floor-based content, including Row Bootcamp and Strength.

Swivel screen pivots 45 degrees to bring the studio energy into the home and seamlessly move from Peloton Row to floor-based content, including Row Bootcamp and Strength. Electronically-Controlled Resistance: Each stroke is frictionless and near-silent so workouts won't disrupt the household.

Each stroke is frictionless and near-silent so workouts won't disrupt the household. Vertical Stowability: Safe, sleek, and seamless storage with an included upright wall anchor to allow Peloton Row to work for all spaces.

Safe, sleek, and seamless storage with an included upright wall anchor to allow Peloton Row to work for all spaces. New Content and Instructors for All Levels: Expert instructors Matt Wilpers , Adrian Williams , Ash Pryor, Alex Karwoski and Katie Wang lead class formats such as Instructed Row, Row Bootcamp, Guided Scenic and Live classes. Their diverse skill sets ensure Members have a variety of levels and teaching styles to choose from.

For more information about Peloton's immersive fitness devices, content or Membership, please visit www.onepeloton.ca

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 Million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

