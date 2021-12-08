PEI's Honibe® releases travel pack versions of their honey-based health products

Honey is known to have natural anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties while also having a lower glycemic index than most sugar-based products. Honibe Gummie Bees' first and main ingredient is 100% Canadian honey. Additionally, they are made without artificial sweeteners, preservatives, common allergens, artificial flavours and gelatins.

Honibe has a wide range of supplements available; from Multivitamins for adults & kids, to Vitamin D3, and Melatonin.

Making it even easier for busy Canadians to get the health benefits they need on the go to home, sports or school, Honibe now offers gummies in convenient travel-sized packaging — a week's (14-ct) supply per pack - for Adult Multivitamin + Immune, Kids Multivitamin + Immune, Vitamin D3 Bone Health and Melatonin Gummie Bee. These travel packs come in the form of resealable pouches that can easily be stored in most backpacks, purses, pockets, drawers and vehicle compartments.

These packs are also convenient for anyone wanting a trial run of Honibe products before buying a full-sized bottle for home.

"Our consumers tell us that one challenge they have is forgetting to take their vitamins daily," says Eins Mutuc, Director of Marketing at Honibe.

"We made our honey gummy vitamins more convenient by creating a pack size they can easily take with them any time they are away from home — whether they're going to the office or on vacation. The new resealable pocket-sized packs are timely, especially as borders begin to open and travel resumes."

Honibe Gummie Bees Travel Packs are now available in-store and online at Honibe.com.

About Island Abbey Foods:

Island Abbey Foods Ltd®., owners of the Honibe® brand, produces natural health products and specialty foods that pursue health and wellness with the fewest ingredients possible. After shattering a jar of liquid honey while hiking, Honibe founder John Rowe invented a better way to travel with honey. Research led to the patented Honibe® Technology - the only pure solid honey in the world scientifically proven to retain its natural health benefits.

