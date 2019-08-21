Peel Watershed Regional Land Use Plan Signing Ceremony
Aug 21, 2019, 17:28 ET
WHITEHORSE, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend, or call in, to the signing ceremony and celebration for approval of the Peel Watershed Regional Land Use Plan, a 67,431 square kilometre area in Northeastern Yukon.
The event will include a water ceremony and speakers from Government of Yukon, First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and the Gwich'in Tribal Council.
A media availability will follow.
In-Person details:
|
When:
|
Thursday, August 22, 2019
|
3:30 to 5 p.m PDT, ceremony and speakers
|
5:15 to 5:35 PM p.m PDT, media interviews
|
6 to 9:30 p.m PDT, community dinner and celebration
|
Contact tanis.carter@gov.yk.ca if joining for dinner
|
Where:
|
Riverfront location for the signing ceremony
|
Community hall for the celebration
|
Mayo, Yukon
Call-in/Livestream details:
The ceremony and media questions can both be accessed by call-in.
|
Call in:
|
604-681-8564 Vancouver
|
403-532-5601 Calgary or International
|
780-429-5820 Edmonton
|
416-623-0333 Toronto
|
613-212-0171 Ottawa
|
514-687-4017 Montreal
|
Toll Free Dial-In Number:
|
1-855-353-9183 from Canada and USA
|
Participant Passcode:
|
20798#
The ceremony will also be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/562894847577238/
SOURCE Yukon Government
For further information: Matthew Cameron, Cabinet Communications, 867-332-0615, matthew.cameron@gov.yk.ca; Jesse Devost, Communications, 867-667-5307, jesse.devost@gov.yk.ca
