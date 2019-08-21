Peel Watershed Regional Land Use Plan Signing Ceremony

WHITEHORSE, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend, or call in, to the signing ceremony and celebration for approval of the Peel Watershed Regional Land Use Plan, a 67,431 square kilometre area in Northeastern Yukon.

The event will include a water ceremony and speakers from Government of Yukon, First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and the Gwich'in Tribal Council.

A media availability will follow.

In-Person details:

When: Thursday, August 22, 2019

3:30 to 5 p.m PDT, ceremony and speakers

5:15 to 5:35 PM p.m PDT, media interviews

6 to 9:30 p.m PDT, community dinner and celebration





Contact tanis.carter@gov.yk.ca if joining for dinner



Where: Riverfront location for the signing ceremony

Community hall for the celebration

Mayo, Yukon

Call-in/Livestream details:

The ceremony and media questions can both be accessed by call-in.

Call in: 604-681-8564 Vancouver

403-532-5601 Calgary or International

780-429-5820 Edmonton

416-623-0333 Toronto

613-212-0171 Ottawa

514-687-4017 Montreal Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-855-353-9183 from Canada and USA



Participant Passcode: 20798#

The ceremony will also be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/562894847577238/

For further information: Matthew Cameron, Cabinet Communications, 867-332-0615, matthew.cameron@gov.yk.ca; Jesse Devost, Communications, 867-667-5307, jesse.devost@gov.yk.ca

