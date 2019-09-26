Peel Region municipal workers highlight their work in new ad campaign

PEEL, ON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 966 (CUPE Local 966), representing municipal workers with the Region of Peel, are highlighting their work and their commitment to the community in a new advertising campaign.

The transit shelter, bus, billboard and GO Transit ads feature the work of several different types of workers – from public health nurses to human services workers, to public works employees and TransHelp bus drivers. The campaign demonstrates how central these workers and the services they deliver are to quality of life in the Region of Peel.

"Our members are so proud to serve their community through great service delivery," says Salil Arya, president of CUPE Local 966. "We are an integral part of the community here, and we wanted to showcase that pride in our work. We think Peel residents, who rely heavily on the services we provide, understand just how important our work is to quality of life in Peel."

Local 966's new ads can be seen here:

https://cupe.ca/peel-municipal-workers-fall-2019-campaign.

CUPE Local 966 represents nearly 3,500 members working in public health, social services, public works, water and wastewater, public transportation, long-term care, and in shelters and supportive housing.

