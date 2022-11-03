Pedestrian fatalities increase by an average of 54% in B.C between October and January

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This weekend is Daylight Saving Time, and ICBC and The Community Against Preventable Injuries (Preventable) want to remind British Columbians to adjust their driving when they adjust their clocks to prevent crashes with pedestrians.

According to ICBC, pedestrian fatalities increase by an average of 54% between October and January. Shorter days and poor weather conditions can make driving potentially more dangerous for pedestrians on our roads.

Slow down and be ready to yield to pedestrians, especially at intersections, crosswalks, and around transit stops. Here are a few more driving adjustments you can make to help keep injuries preventable this fall and winter:

Focus on the road, expect the unexpected, and take extra time to look for pedestrians.

Drive for the conditions—that means slowing down in poor conditions.

Remember to shoulder check when turning left or right.

If they don't turn on automatically, remember to manually turn your headlights on before it gets dark.

Avoid distractions while driving: keep your phone out of reach and out of sight at all times behind the wheel.

Quotes:

"The combination of shorter days and rainy weather in the fall create a perfect storm for pedestrian injuries to happen. Coming off of the long sunny days of summer, people are often not prepared for the sudden change in weather and have not adjusted their driving accordingly. By simply remembering to slow down, drivers can prevent serious crashes this fall."

—Dr. Ian Pike, Scientific Director of Preventable



"Approximately 80% of crashes involving pedestrians happen at intersections, so it's very important for drivers to make eye contact and yield to pedestrians, and for pedestrians to be as reflective and visible as possible. We all need to be extra careful as the weather changes and daylight hours decrease. We all have to do our part to create safer roads for all road users in BC."

—Ms. Robin Bell, Road Safety Program Manager for ICBC

