Pedal Pub Toronto is back April 29th
Apr 25, 2023, 08:17 ET
To celebrate, they are raising funds for the Toronto Humane Society
TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Pedal Pub Toronto is celebrating the launch of their second season by raising funds for the Toronto Humane Society.
Until May 7, Private Tours are $100 (regular $599) and Public Tour seats are $10 per person (regular $53.99).
All proceeds go to support the Toronto Humane Society. Tours must be booked by Friday, April 28th and occur by May 7th.
"Toronto needs more fun, and that's why we started this business. It's almost impossible to not have fun when you mix music, friends, exercise, drinks, and being outside. We call these bikes rolling smile machines," said Aleksandra Burke, Co-Owner at Pedal Pub Toronto.
"Gather up to 15 of your friends and pedal to 3 of Toronto's best bars, breweries & patios over the course of 2 hours. It's perfect for any occasion, including corporate team building, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, seeing the City, and a fun time with friends."
"We see this as a win-win – guests have a blast, see the city in a totally unique way, and provide much needed support to downtown bars and breweries. And for a limited time, they also get to support the Toronto Humane Society. We're excited to be back." said Lyle Jones, Co-Owner at Pedal Pub Toronto.
Stackt Market, Belfast Love, Mascot Brewery, RendezViews, Amsterdam BrewHouse by the Lake, & Steam Whistle Biergarten
We doubled our fleet from 2 to 4 bikes
These large yellow bikes have a U-shaped bar top and seat up to 15 people. Hand-made in the Netherlands with 10 pedaling seats & 5 non-pedalling seats
There is a trained "Beerless Leader" who pilots and entertains
We offer a Fun or it's Free Guarantee
5.0 Google Rating with 178+ 5-star reviews. Link to Google Reviews
USA
Nashville, Austin, Savannah, Miami, Detroit, Denver, Indianapolis, plus 60 more cities.
Canada
Ontario, – Niagara-on-the-Lake, London, Ottawa, Peterborough
Alberta – Calgary, Edmonton
Manitoba – Winnipeg
Saskatchewan – Saskatoon
Quebec – Montreal
Nova Scotia – Halifax
PEI – Charlottetown
BC – Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna
Europe
Most major cities
Pedal Pub is Toronto's best bar crawl on wheels. Guests gather up to 15 of their friends and pedal to three of Toronto's best bars, breweries, and patios over two hours. We're proud to be the go-to option for people looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate their upcoming occasions – everything from birthdays to bachelorette parties to corporate team building. With just under 200 five-star reviews and a 5.0 Google rating, we're proud to be bringing a little fun back to the city.
Learn more and book a tour at PedalPubToronto.ca
SOURCE Pedal Pub Toronto
For further information: Lyle Jones, Co-Owner, Pedal Pub Toronto, 647-932-4949, [email protected]
