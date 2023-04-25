Pedal Pub Toronto is back April 29th

To celebrate, they are raising funds for the Toronto Humane Society

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Pedal Pub Toronto is celebrating the launch of their second season by raising funds for the Toronto Humane Society.

Until May 7, Private Tours are $100 (regular $599) and Public Tour seats are $10 per person (regular $53.99).

Guests gather up to 15 of their friends and pedal to 3 of Toronto’s best bars, breweries, and patios over 2 hours. (CNW Group/Pedal Pub Toronto)

All proceeds go to support the Toronto Humane Society. Tours must be booked by Friday, April 28th and occur by May 7th.

"Toronto needs more fun, and that's why we started this business. It's almost impossible to not have fun when you mix music, friends, exercise, drinks, and being outside. We call these bikes rolling smile machines," said Aleksandra Burke, Co-Owner at Pedal Pub Toronto.

"Gather up to 15 of your friends and pedal to 3 of Toronto's best bars, breweries & patios over the course of 2 hours. It's perfect for any occasion, including corporate team building, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, seeing the City, and a fun time with friends."

"We see this as a win-win – guests have a blast, see the city in a totally unique way, and provide much needed support to downtown bars and breweries. And for a limited time, they also get to support the Toronto Humane Society. We're excited to be back." said Lyle Jones, Co-Owner at Pedal Pub Toronto.

Partner Stops:

Stackt Market, Belfast Love, Mascot Brewery, RendezViews, Amsterdam BrewHouse by the Lake, & Steam Whistle Biergarten

Other Information:

We doubled our fleet from 2 to 4 bikes

These large yellow bikes have a U-shaped bar top and seat up to 15 people. Hand-made in the Netherlands with 10 pedaling seats & 5 non-pedalling seats

There is a trained "Beerless Leader" who pilots and entertains

We offer a Fun or it's Free Guarantee

5.0 Google Rating with 178+ 5-star reviews. Link to Google Reviews

Where else are these businesses?

USA

Nashville, Austin, Savannah, Miami, Detroit, Denver, Indianapolis, plus 60 more cities.

Canada

Ontario, – Niagara-on-the-Lake, London, Ottawa, Peterborough

Alberta – Calgary, Edmonton

Manitoba – Winnipeg

Saskatchewan – Saskatoon

Quebec – Montreal

Nova Scotia – Halifax

PEI – Charlottetown

BC – Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna

Europe

Most major cities

Pedal Pub Toronto

Pedal Pub is Toronto's best bar crawl on wheels. Guests gather up to 15 of their friends and pedal to three of Toronto's best bars, breweries, and patios over two hours. We're proud to be the go-to option for people looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate their upcoming occasions – everything from birthdays to bachelorette parties to corporate team building. With just under 200 five-star reviews and a 5.0 Google rating, we're proud to be bringing a little fun back to the city.

