MONTREAL, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - PEC Construction Management ("PEC" or the "Company") a Construction Management (CM) and Project Management (PM) solution provider that specializes in overseeing the construction of utility-scale renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce its business operations in Quebec, Canada. This announcement follows PEC's successful growth throughout the United States and memorializes the continuation of its northern market expansion strategy.

Operating as PEC Gestion de la construction Inc. in Quebec while remaining steadfast to its proven U.S. business model, the Company will continue to provide best-in-class "on-site" Owner Representation services that maximize productivity and mitigate risk for the owners of large, complex wind, solar, battery energy storage, transmission and electrical substation construction projects.

Mr. Eddie Pease, Founder and President of PEC comments "The Canadian renewable energy market is growing and stable, therefore, is attractive for companies like PEC and our top-tier clients that bring proven processes and capabilities, good paying jobs, training and investment to the communities in which we operate."

Market activities in Canada commenced in Q4, 2023. At this juncture, the Company advances with its Quebecois senior management team and partners while continuing its hyper local hiring and training processes, positioning to serve an initial portfolio of large utility-scale wind projects awarded by Hydro Quebec.

Local qualified CM and PM professionals interested in employment opportunities are invited to visit the Jobs & Careers section of the PEC corporate website and/or contact the Company's Montreal based Human Resources partner, Ms. Jennifer Bourdua, at Labranche RH .

About PEC Construction Management

Founded in 2016, PEC is a uniquely qualified team of professionals with decades of hands-on experience deploying large wind, solar, storage and transmission infrastructure systems.

As an Owner's Representative, our primary mission is to advocate for our client—the project owner—ensuring that their power generation and transmission construction projects not only reach commercial operation safely but also surpass expectations in quality, adhere to specifications and are completed by targeted timelines.

We're proud of the key role we've played deploying several gigawatts of some of the largest and most complex renewable power generation plants in North America that currently deliver some of the lowest cost new energy on the continent.

Website: www.pec-cm.com

SOURCE PEC Construction Management

For further information: Brent O'Connor, Business Development Partner, Phone: 647 707-2577, Email: [email protected]