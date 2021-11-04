Peakhill Capital reports over $1bn in total loan originations

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Peakhill Capital, a full-service leading commercial real estate lender and asset manager with offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, is pleased to report that it has exceeded one billion in total loan originations to date since the firm was established in January 2020. The success of Peakhill's growth can be attributed to its ability to provide direct lending solutions to borrowers with flexibility, speed, certainty of close, and experience. Peakhill continues to see month-over-month loan growth across its various loan programs with a focus on bridge, term, construction, and CMHC loans. With offices now in three major Canadian markets and a full-service real estate lending team numbering twenty employees, Peakhill Capital has expanded its reach and ability to provide effective lending solutions to its borrower clients.

As a part of this growth story, Peakhill's flagship open-ended debt fund, the Peakhill Income Opportunity LP, was launched over a year ago to provide third-party investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns with a focus on strong credit and income growth.

Peakhill's portfolio is comprised primarily of multi-family, industrial, and retail assets in major markets across Canada. Harley Gold, Managing Director of Peakhill Capital, commented "Given our experience, energetic team, and competitive pricing, we have been able to secure a foothold in the middle market lending sector across Canada and we expect to double our loan volume in 2022."

About Peakhill

Peakhill Capital is an asset manager with a direct lending platform and a joint-venture equity program. Peakhill Capital is a full service direct lender across the full capital stack on all asset types across Canada, and is also a CMHC lender for term, construction and affordable programs. Peakhill Equity Partners is its equity division, investing in ground-up development and value-add projects in Canada and the US. Peakhill Equity Partners seeks to identify equity investment opportunities with superior risk-adjusted returns through the capital structure.

SOURCE Peakhill Capital

For further information: Harley Gold, Managing Director, Peakhill Capital, [email protected], (416) 476-8565; Jonah Belkin, Managing Director, Peakhill Equity Partners, [email protected], (647) 458-1872