Peakhill Capital Continues Canadian Expansion with Launch of new Prairie Region Office

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Peakhill Capital is pleased to announce the opening of our new Prairie Region office headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. As a result of significant growth and advancement, we are excited to announce our origination sales lead in the Prairies, Steven Hart, VP Finance—Prairie Region and Danny Akers, Senior Associate, Credit.

Peakhill Capital has closed over 207 loans valued at $1.4B in the last 12 months across Canada, and will continue to grow Conventional, CMHC, Bridge, Construction, Secondary debt, and equity options for commercial real estate finance. Peakhill Capital is set to close over $2B in total loan originations in 2022.

"We have seen significant growth in scale and operation of our business over the past couple of years as we expand nationally across the country," said Harley Gold, Managing Director of Peakhill Capital. "We are excited for our clients to have two highly experienced professionals with boots on the ground in Calgary and Edmonton."

"The decision to expand our presence was a logical step in our business growth strategy," noted Steven Hart. "This is about extending the reach of our business in servicing, as well as to increase our ability to service current and future opportunities within the region."

Steven Hart specializes in providing commercial and multi-family real estate debt financing for both institutional and private real estate companies. Steven has over 25 years of origination and lending experience in commercial real estate financing across Western Canada as a Managing Director with bank and non-bank financial institutions. His extensive background includes bringing innovative and efficient financing solutions to his clients in a pragmatic way.

Danny Akers possesses 12 years of progressive experience in the financial services industry with a focus on commercial real estate. Danny has a strong background in sourcing, structuring, underwriting, and managing through to funding a variety of mortgage products provided from institutional to private lenders, on a full array of asset classes.

Peakhill Capital is an asset manager with a direct lending platform and a joint-venture equity program. Peakhill Capital is a full service direct lender across the full capital stack on all asset types across Canada, and is also a CMHC approved lender for multi-unit residential term, construction and affordable programs. Peakhill Equity Partners is its equity division, investing in ground-up development and value-add projects in Canada and the US. Peakhill Equity Partners seeks to identify equity investment opportunities with superior risk-adjusted returns through the capital structure.

