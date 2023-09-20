Peakhill bolsters Advisory Board with the addition of Jeremy Freedman and Brian Imrie to continue its growth as one of the fastest growing real estate investment managers

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Peakhill proudly announces the addition of Jeremy Freedman and Brian Imrie to its Advisory Board, adding significant expertise in capital markets, wealth management, fund investments, risk controls, and strategic business building. The two seasoned executives bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the company as it strengthens its ability to serve its clients.

Jeremy Freedman is an accomplished legal and wealth management professional with over 35 years of experience in professional services. After 14 years of legal practice, Mr. Freedman joined Gluskin Sheff + Associates and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2001. During his 15 years leading the firm (as COO, Deputy CEO and as President & CEO), GS+A diversified its investment offerings and grew assets under management from $670 million to over $8.5 billion. Mr. Freedman is currently the President of Chiefsrule Consulting Corporation, and acts as a director and advisor to a select group of for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.

Brian Imrie is an accomplished investment banker with over 30 years of experience, primarily with global firms, providing advice and raising capital for companies in multiple industries. Mr. Imrie was with Morgan Stanley in New York and Toronto from 1983-1997, Credit Suisse First Boston from 1997-2001, ran Mergers & Acquisitions for National Bank Financial from 2001-2008 and built and ran a global M&A business for KPMG Corporate Finance from 2009-2012. Mr. Imrie currently sits on the Board of a diverse group of public and private companies, including PPX Mining, Edgewater Wireless Systems, ARB Labs and Snow Lake Lithium.

"We are looking forward to Jeremy and Brian's ongoing advice and judgment as our business grows and evolves. Their experience will benefit our team as we further scale our existing business and build complementary investment options for our investors," said Peakhill Capital Managing Director, Harley Gold.

"We are excited to welcome Brian and Jeremy to Peakhill. Their professional backgrounds and proven track records will provide significant value to Peakhill as we continue to build out our team and enhance how we serve our clients," said Peakhill Equity Partners Managing Director, Jonah Belkin.

About Peakhill

Peakhill Capital is an asset manager with a direct lending platform and a joint-venture equity program. Peakhill Capital is a full-service direct lender across the full capital stack on all asset types across Canada, and is also a CMHC-approved lender for multi-unit residential term, construction and affordable programs. Peakhill Equity Partners is its equity division, investing in ground-up development and value-add projects in Canada and the US. Peakhill Equity Partners seeks to identify equity investment opportunities with superior risk-adjusted returns through the capital structure. Peakhill will close in excess of $3.5 billion in investments in 2023 in credit and equity opportunities.

SOURCE Peakhill Capital

For further information: Dana Saunders, [email protected]