Peak to Manufacture California's Tinley's '27 Beverages in Canada

Peak Processing Solutions has entered an agreement with Tinley's Beverage Company (CSE:TNY) for the manufacture and distribution of three non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages into the Canadian adult use cannabis market - being Tinley's™ '27 elixirs, Coconut Cask, Cinnamon Cask and Almond Cask

The agreement is exclusive to Peak in Canada for Tinley's '27 (multi-serve) product family until Tinley's meets established minimum quantities

Tinley's™ won the coveted Gold and Silver awards at the most recent Emerald Cup - the largest cannabis competition in the world - held in Northern California

Tinley's multi-serve '27 product are targeted to launch of Q1 2021

TECUMSEH, ON, 1 Dec. 2020 /CNW/ - Peak Processing Solutions (Peak), a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian pharmaceutical company Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH)('Althea') is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement with the Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's") for the manufacture and distribution of three non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian adult-use cannabis market ("Agreement") - being Tinley's™ '27 elixirs, Coconut Cask, Cinnamon Cask and Almond Cask.

Peak's facility is uniquely configured to manufacture Tinley's complex recipes and support the packing in the 150 mL bottle format that Tinley's will use for the Tinley's '27 drinks in Canada. Under the Agreement, Peak holds exclusivity for the manufacture and distribution of these three Tinley's products in Canada until Tinley's meets established minimum orders. The agreement is for a 3 year period.

Late last year, Tinley's won the coveted Gold and Silver awards in California's Emerald Cup, the largest cannabis competition in the world. The products being produced by Peak include the Canadian version of award-winning Coconut Cask, a Caribbean coconut elixir. Other products include an Italian-inspired, almond, apricot and vanilla elixir and a cinnamon-barrel elixir. All contain a scientifically-advanced emulsion designed to enable consumers to enjoy an uplifting, broad-spectrum effect with rapid onset. The technology also enables consistent dosing, even dispersion of active material throughout the product, and shelf stability.

Commenting on the Agreement, Peak's Founder and President, Gregg Battersby, said: "The Agreement with Tinley's is yet another key milestone for Peak. Tinley's has consistently demonstrated the ability to introduce products to market that are best-in-class. Tinley's products have developed a significant following and we are pleased to be a part of the international expansion of their established line of products. We look forward to building a strong long-term partnership with the Tinley's team. This Agreement represents further proof of concept of Peak's white label manufacturing strategy; the cannabis 2.0 products space represents ample opportunity for existing consumer packaged goods groups to expand their markets, and we have all the capabilities and expertise to support those expansions."

Tinley's President of California, Rick Gillis, said: "The Agreement with Peak is an exciting step for our company, as we seek to further drive geographic expansion through launch of our second product family in the Canadian market. Peak's facility and team of professionals deliver the world class standard of Cannabis 2.0 co-packing services that we're working to provide at our own licensed co-packing facility in Long Beach, California. Peak's team has already demonstrated expert capabilities with the depth and rigor required to produce our sophisticated formulations in a compliant and consistent manner. Our team is confident that they can support the growth and scalability we anticipate requiring to execute in Canada's booming infused drink category in the months and years to come."

Peak Processing Solutions

Peak is a standard processor cannabis licensee operating out of a 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Tecumseh Ontario. Peak offers a range of product development, manufacturing, co-packing and distribution services to cannabis licence holders and non-licensed entities who are active in the cannabis industry. Peak's relentless commitment to stringent quality systems assures the highest standard of quality and efficacy in the products it produces for its customers and Canadian consumers.

To learn more, please visit: www.peakprocessing.com

Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH)

Althea is an Australian licensed producer, supplier and exporter of pharmaceutical grade medicinal cannabis and is listed publicly on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:AGH). Althea also offers a range of products, education, access and management services to support eligible patients and healthcare professionals in navigating medicinal cannabis treatment pathways.

Althea currently operates within highly regulated medicinal cannabis markets including Australia and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand into Germany, emerging markets throughout Asia and other parts of Europe.

To learn more, please visit: www.althea.life

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF)

The Tinley Beverage Company has built the largest cannabis beverage co-packing facility in California. Its liquor-inspired, cannabis-infused beverages won the #1 and #2 awards in California's Emerald Cup, and are available in licensed dispensaries throughout the state. The Company sells non-infused versions of its liquor-inspired products for the "Low and No Alcohol" consumer in major retailers across the USA including Costco and Ralphs/Kroger, and is launching in Canada in late 2020.

To learn more, please visit www.drinktinley.com and www.drinkbecketts.com

