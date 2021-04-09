Peak Processing Receives Sales Amendment to Health Canada Licence

TECUMSEH, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Peak Processing Solutions ('Peak'), of Tecumseh, Ontario, subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings (ASX: AGH), is pleased to announce that it has received an amendment to its Health Canada licence that permits the company to supply extracts, edibles, and topicals directly to provincial distributors, retailers in select provinces, and licensed sellers of medical cannabis.

Peak intends to immediately begin leveraging the amended licence to include distribution services on behalf of its partners, allowing the Company to be a full-service solution for those seeking to bring products to market in the Canadian cannabis market.

Company Founder and President Gregg Battersby said, "The sales amendment is a milestone for Peak, it allows Peak to act as a one-stop shop for any Licensed Producer or non-licensed CPG groups looking to launch products in the Canadian cannabis market by providing everything from product development and formulation to manufacturing and distribution services." He continued, "When Peak received its Processors License in September 2020 we quickly turned our focus to achieving the sales amendment as part of our service offering as a white-label service provider. I'm extremely proud of the team for achieving this feat in less than 7 months, it is a testament to the depth within our operations, quality, and regulatory teams."

Peak has one of the only large-scale, brand-agnostic cannabis processing and packaging facilities in Canada with functionalities including beverage packaging, hydrocarbon extraction, and blending and packaging of topical products. The facility is purpose-built to serve the needs of companies looking to launch cannabis 2.0 products.

Vice President of Business Development Jaipaul Massey-Singh added, "We know cannabis consumers and provincial boards continue to demand more innovative and high-quality products from industry. The amendment to our licence to permit sales will ensure Peak can offer a full suite of services to bring new and exciting brands and formats to market through our partners, with the first hitting shelves in the coming months."

Peak is a cannabis licensee operating out of a 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Tecumseh Ontario. Peak offers a range of product development, manufacturing, co-packing and distribution services to cannabis licence holders and non-licensed entities who are active in the cannabis industry. Peak's relentless commitment to stringent quality systems assures the highest standard of quality and efficacy in the products it produces for its customers and Canadian consumers.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH) is a global leader in the manufacturing, sales and distribution of pharmaceutical cannabis products and cannabis-based consumer packaged goods. Althea also offers a range of education, access and management services to support eligible patients and Healthcare Professionals in navigating medicinal cannabis treatment pathways.

Althea operates in highly regulated and legal cannabis markets across the world with burgeoning operations in Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

