Peak Processing Granted Cannabis Processors License

Peak has one of the only large scale, brand agnostic cannabis processing and packaging facilities in Canada with an automated canning line and hydrocarbon extraction capabilities. Purpose-built to serve the needs of companies looking to launch cannabis 2.0 products, Peak has developed a service model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups looking to enter the Canadian cannabis market.

"The regulatory framework in Canada can be extremely challenging to navigate. Our team of experts leverage not only our extensive cannabis industry knowledge, but deep roots in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries, to guide our customers and help them bring high quality, innovative products to consumers. This type of partnership gives our customers piece of mind, allowing them to focus on designing and selling market-disrupting products while our team manages the associated regulatory compliance." said Gregg Battersby, Founder and President of Peak.

Peak's 40,000 square ft facility currently has capabilities to formulate, process and package a variety of product types including:

Category Product Types Canned Beverages Carbonated & non-carbonated Concentrates Dabs, shatters, waxes and live resins Topicals Balms, creams, and lotions Powders Powdered drink mixes Vaporizers Filling of cartridges and disposables Medicinal Products Cannabis oils

Peak is a standard processor cannabis licensee operating out of a 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Tecumseh Ontario. Peak offers a range of product development, manufacturing, co-packing and distribution services to cannabis license holders and non-licensed entities who are active in the cannabis industry. Peak's relentless commitment to stringent quality systems assures the highest standard of quality and efficacy in the products it produces for its customers and Canadian consumers.

Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH)

Althea is an Australian licensed producer, supplier and exporter of pharmaceutical grade medicinal cannabis and is listed publicly on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:AGH). Althea also offers a range of products, education, access and management services to support eligible patients and healthcare professionals in navigating medicinal cannabis treatment pathways.

Althea currently operates within highly regulated medicinal cannabis markets including Australia and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand into Germany, emerging markets throughout Asia and other parts of Europe.

