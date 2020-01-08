Peak of the Market's Potahto Week Returns to Winnipeg February 21 - March 1

Local Restaurants to compete for best dish using Manitoba grown potatoes

WINNIPEG, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for restaurants hoping to be crowned champion during the 3rd annual Potahto Week presented by Peak of the Market. The 10-day event challenges restaurants to put forward a signature dish made with Manitoba grown potatoes and lets the public vote on their favourite creation.

"Potahto Week is back for a third season and we are excited to see talented, local chefs bring their ideas to life," said Larry McIntosh, President and CEO of Peak of the Market. "We are encouraging local restaurants to sign-up and put their best potato dishes to the test in a celebration of a homegrown Manitoba vegetable."

Started in 2018, Potahto Week aims to promote the numerous health attributes of Manitoba potatoes by encouraging Winnipeggers to try new dishes and see for themselves how versatile and delicious the vegetable can be. The week seeks to help change Manitobans perspectives on potatoes and show that potatoes can be an elevated and exciting vegetable enjoyed at their families' kitchen tables. Last year's champion as chosen by the public was Winnipeg-based Pony Corral with their Potato Croquettes.

To ensure a level playing field, 100lbs of local Manitoba potatoes of their choosing will once again be provided to each participating restaurant.

"Manitoba potato growers work hard to ensure consumers have access to a world-class product year-round," added McIntosh. "Potahto Week celebrates the work of potato growers while showcasing the health, versatility and deliciousness of this Manitoba staple."

To encourage participation, Potahto Week will be promoted across digital, social and radio outlets across Winnipeg. There is no cost to participate. Interested restaurants can register by emailing [email protected] and can visit www.potahto.ca to learn more about the event. Participating restaurants will receive recognition across Potahto Week's social platforms as well as on the website potahto.ca. A complete list of restaurants and their dishes will be announced in advance of the official kick-off to Potahto Week, which runs February 21 – March 1.

SOURCE Peak of the Market

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Dr. Tracy Shinners-Carnelley, P.Ag, Vice President Research and Quality, Peak of the Market, 204-750-3900, [email protected]; Jeff English, Public Relations Director, Think Shift, 204-960-1622, [email protected]