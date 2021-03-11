Peak of the Market's Larry McIntosh Retiring After 27 Years

Beth Connery, Vice Chair of Peak of the Market said, "Today, we are celebrating Larry's many years and accomplishments with Peak of the Market. The Board of Directors will be starting a search for a new CEO shortly. We are thankful that Larry has agreed to stay on as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition."

Larry McIntosh stated "I am very proud of the entire Team at Peak of the Market. Together, over the years, we have grown the Company and have accomplished so many major milestones. The Team's dedication to Growers, Customers, Suppliers and to each other says so much about the Company. Peak of the Market will continue to be a leader in the produce industry and has a solid foundation to have strong growth well into the future."

Larry will continue to be with Peak of the Market until at least June. He plans to continue his volunteer work as a Director on the Canadian Red Cross, a Past Chair of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association and on his recently appointed position to the new Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council.

Peak of the Market has a grower elected Board of Directors. It has Offices and Distribution Centres in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Calgary, Alberta. Founded in 1942, Peak has been selling Manitoba and Canadian fresh vegetables for over 79 years and ships across Canada and throughout United States.

SOURCE Peak of the Market

For further information: Peter Loewen, Chair, Peak of the Market, Office: 204 325 8484, Cellular: 204 362 1758, Email: [email protected]; Beth Connery, Vice Chair, Peak of the Market, Office: 204 428 3188, Cellular: 204 856 3041, Email: [email protected]; Larry McIntosh, President & CEO, Peak of the Market, Cellular: 204 793 PEAK (7325), Email: [email protected]

http://www.peakmarket.com

