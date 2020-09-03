PEAK Financial Group Assets Under Administration Hit a New Record

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - PEAK Financial Group continued its growth as assets under administration reached a new high of $11.4 billion on August 31, 2020, up 5.8% year to date (YTD) and up 9.7% over the last 12 months.

This growth does not take into account any new advisors who joined PEAK in that period and is solely attributable to advisors who were already with PEAK in August 2019.

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic created a significant drop in financial markets, reaching a low on March 23, 2020. On that day, the TSX 300 showed a YTD return of -34.3% while the S&P 500 showed -31.3%. PEAK assets posted a return of -17.2% for the same period. As of August 31, 2020, the TSX still showed a negative return YTD (-3.4%) compared to PEAK assets which were up 5.8%.

"Despite the pandemic that has battered the financial markets and personal finances of Canadians, PEAK's independent financial advisors continue to demonstrate the value of advice in both good and bad times," said Robert Frances, CEO of PEAK Financial Group.

PEAK has seen total client assets under administration reach record levels in 26 years out of 28 since being founded in 1992.

"For more than a quarter of a century, PEAK has continued to grow while remaining committed to independent financial advice, without investment product ownership ties," concluded Frances. "We remain deeply committed to continue this growth and ensure that PEAK retains its place as a Canadian leader in true independent financial advice."

About PEAK Financial Group

With more than $11 billion in assets under administration, PEAK is Canada's leading fully independent multidisciplinary dealer. With operations from coast to coast, PEAK Financial Group has earned the trust of 1,500 Independent financial advisors, professionals and employees across Canada. It enables them to successfully serve more than 150,000 investors with impartial financial advice.

For more than 28 years, PEAK Financial Group has been the largest network of Independent Advisors in Quebec and is one of the top five independent multidisciplinary dealers in Canada. PEAK Financial Group comprises PEAK Investment Services, PEAK Financial Services, PEAK Securities and PEAK Insurance Services.

