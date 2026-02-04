Central Okanagan Foundation to receive $100,000 from Coca-Cola's nationwide search

PEACHLAND, BC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the nationwide search that reached Canadians through more than 200 Holiday Caravan stops and an extensive cross-country campaign, resulting in 5,400 submissions from more than 800 unique communities, Peachland, B.C. is being recognized as this year's Canada's Kindest Community!

L to R: Konrad Kiss, Coke Canada Bottling, Macklin McCall, Member of the Legislative Assembly for West Kelowna - Peachland, Vida Loose, Community Foundations of Canada, Sarah Trudeau, Community Foundations of Canada, Dustyn Baulkham, Central Okanagan Foundation Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, Abbie Norrish, Central Okanagan Foundation, Kendall Bell, Coke Canada Bottling (CNW Group/Coke Canada Bottling Ltd.)

Representing the winning community, Central Okanagan Foundation is being awarded $100,000 by Coca-Cola and Coke Canada Bottling via Community Foundations Canada to directly support the local needs of Peachland. In addition, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will also make a special stop in Peachland in 2026, to celebrate the community, deliver joy and spread the spirit of kindness to residents.

Peachland was selected for its heartfelt submissions – both big and small – that stood out above the rest. These included stories of residents' generosity, such as opening their homes to those displaced during local wildfires, as well as nominations highlighting community organizations including the Peachland Wellness Centre and the Community Food Bank, both of which rely heavily on volunteers.

Designed to bring together Canadians to share moments of kindness, Canada's Kindest Community builds on Coca-Cola's global tradition of spreading holiday cheer through Holiday Caravan experiences and goes a step further, emphasizing acts of kindness and community-driven impact. The extensive program and supporting campaign were brought to life in-store through select Canadian retailers, supported by a robust 360 marketing plan, and on the ground via hundreds of employee volunteers.

"Canada's Kindest Community is a powerful and inspirational platform which recognizes and celebrates the incredible humanity of Canadians coast-to-coast-to-coast," said Tony Chow, President of Coke Canada Bottling. "From Colinet, NL, to Chemainus, BC, and Iqaluit in NU, we received thousands of submissions - many of which were deeply personal nominations and many more were focused on the acts of neighbours and community groups. Each one was meaningful. Together, they show that kindness is contagious, and alive and well in communities across Canada."

Now in its second year, Canada's Kindest Community saw a surge in participation, nearly doubling submissions. This year's entries shared diverse, heartfelt, and inspiring acts of kindness showing how Canadian communities thrive coast-to-coast.

"Peachland is a community that shows up for one another, and that generosity is something we see every day," said Abbie Norrish, Interim Managing Director at the Central Okanagan Foundation. "Being recognized nationally through Coca-Cola's Canada's Kindest Community initiative is something to celebrate, and this $100,000 gives us an exciting opportunity to work with the community to build on the connections and care that already make Peachland such a special place."

The Top 10 communities with the highest number of valid nominations per capita were shortlisted for Canada's Kindest Community. A judging panel, comprised of representatives from the 2024 winning community of Jarvis, Ontario, Coca-Cola, Coke Canada Bottling, Community Foundations of Canada, and an independent third party, then selected this year's winner. The panel made its decision after conducting a blind evaluation of all finalist entries.

For more information on the Canada's Kindest Community Contest and to see stories shared by Canadians, visit Canada's Kindest Community.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, FUZE, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Coke Canada Bottling

Coke Canada Bottling is an independent, family-owned business, with more than 6,000 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada's Local Bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coke Canada Bottling proudly makes, distributes, merchandises, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including: Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq's®, FUZE®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and partner brands Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®. The Coke Canada Bottling family is a team determined to create a better future and deliver optimism by bringing sustainable value for our employees, customers, and consumers, growing our business responsibly, and making a positive difference in the communities where we operate. Visit www.CokeCanada.com to learn more.

About Community Foundations of Canada

Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) is a national leadership organization that supports over 200 local community foundations across the country. Through its network, CFC helps drive local solutions to national challenges and build a future where everyone belongs.

