As part of the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour, the program returns to identify, celebrate and reward the kindest community in Canada, with $100,000 community prize, double last year's impact

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on World Kindness Day, Coca-Cola in Canada is announcing the return of Canada's Kindest Community, inviting Canadians to share the gift of kindness. Grounded in the belief that the world needs more kindness, the nationwide search aims to recognize and reward one Canadian community that stands out above the rest as Canada's kindest.

Canada's Kindest Community is part of the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour where the iconic red Coca-Cola truck, adorned with twinkling lights and joined by Santa and his special elves, spreads kindness from coast-to-coast by bringing Canadians together to foster a sense of belonging during the holiday season. The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan began in Canada in 1999 as a single truck decorated with festive lights and has grown into a beloved national tradition that visits hundreds of communities each year.

New this year, Canada's Kindest Community has doubled the prizing to the winning community to $100,000, awarded locally through Community Foundations Canada. The winning community will also receive a stop on the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan's 2026 tour and earn the title of Canada's Kindest Community.

"We're proud to spread joy and optimism in communities across Canada", said Tony Chow, President, Coke Canada Bottling. "We believe that now, more than ever, the world needs more kindness and that kindness is contagious. Through Canada's Kindest Community we've seen firsthand how small acts can inspire meaningful change. It's inspiring to see this program grow and continue to bring communities together."

Nominations are now open and can be submitted online and by scanning QR codes at Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan stops and select retailers coast-to-coast. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2026. The Top 10 communities, as determined by the highest number of valid nominations per capita, will make the Canada's Kindest Community shortlist. The winning community will be determined by a judging panel and announced on January 19, 2026.

Jarvis, Ontario, the inaugural winner of Canada's Kindest Community, will proudly host one of the first stops of the 2025 Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour with a special celebration on November 15. The event will spotlight the Norfolk Community Foundation and Jarvis Light Up as they unveil plans for a new community project inspired by the acts of kindness behind Jarvis' 2024 win, and supported in part, by Coca-Cola's Canada's Kindest Community prizing.

For more information about Canada's Kindest Community, how to submit an act of kindness, and a complete list of Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour locations, which run from November 13 and conclude by December 24, visit www.coke.ca/holiday.

